Missouri governor race highlights Parson, Galloway approaches to Covid-19 pandemic

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway, the state auditor, have fought bitterly over who will lead the state for the next four years and shepherd its residents through the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

They have clashed over how to fight the surge in violent crime that’s bedeviled Kansas City and St. Louis, and traded attacks over who can best revitalize an economy that took a gut punch from the virus. In the final days of the campaign, their high school educations even became a campaign issue.

Parson, a 65-year-old former county sheriff from Bolivar, had been serving as lieutenant governor until Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in May 2018, elevating him to the role of chief executive. Over the past two years, he advanced a standard Republican agenda, emphasizing job creation and economic development while also signing one of the most aggressive abortion restrictions in the country into law.

Galloway, a 38-year-old former Boone County treasurer, was appointed state auditor in 2015 by Gov. Jay Nixon following the suicide of Auditor Tom Schweich and went on to win election in 2018. In the role, Galloway is focused on examining the books of government agencies and has boasted of identifying hundreds of millions in wasted and fraudulently used public funds.

Galloway would be the first woman to serve as Missouri governor if elected and is currently the only Democratic statewide officeholder. She is also the first woman nominated to be governor by a major party since Democrat Claire McCaskill ran unsuccessfully against Republican Matt Blunt in 2004.

Whoever wins will confront a Missouri in crisis. The coronavirus continues to sweep across the state and the outbreak may only intensify in the coming winter months as people huddle indoors, where the virus is more easily transmitted.

The next governor will also preside over a massive statewide vaccination campaign that’s anticipated in the coming year — an enormous logistical project that will require intense coordination among officials.

But the next four years will present other challenges, too. The next governor will oversee the implementation of Medicaid expansion, which voters approved in August. The state’s medical marijuana program faces litigation, including allegations that state officials illegally concealed documents.

Parson held a modest to significant lead over Galloway in public surveys throughout the race, demonstrating the uphill climb Democrats face in statewide contests. Voters elected Parson lieutenant governor by a nearly 11 point margin in 2016 as President Donald Trump won the state by nearly 19 points. Galloway won her 2018 race by a roughly 6 point margin.

“You would assume given the direction the state’s been headed over the last decade or two, the Republicans enter with an advantage,” said Peverill Squire, a political science professor at the University of Missouri.

The candidates crisscrossed the state over the past week, with their travel schedules providing clues as to where they saw the best potential to secure votes. Galloway made repeated stops in Kansas City and St. Louis as Parson focused on smaller cities in more rural and suburban areas, such as Lee’s Summit. Some cities, including Rolla and Cape Girardeau, received attention from both campaigns.

Daniel Ponder, a political science professor at Drury University in Springfield, said Democrats needed to secure massive numbers of votes in the cities. Republicans have made a concerted effort to turn out voters in suburban areas and quickly growing areas, including southwest Missouri.

“They have to kind of run the score up in the cities,” Ponder said of Democrats.

The battle between the two candidates took place amid a public health crisis that dominated the race and allowed Galloway to paint the campaign as a referendum on the governor’s leadership during the pandemic.

Galloway relentlessly lashed Parson over his response and argued that electing him would simply preserve the status quo. In her sharpest contrast with Parson, Galloway promised to impose a statewide mask order, a step the governor has resisted and no doubt would be met unfavorably in some areas.

“When I launched this campaign for governor, I never could have imagined the crisis that we would be facing in 2020. But I knew even then that Missouri’s families needed a change and I am even more certain of it now,” Galloway said in Columbia last week. “The most important thing the next governor will have to do is contain the spread of this virus and rebuild Missouri’s economy.”

Parson touted his record of marshaling resources for hospitals and other healthcare providers. He boasted of cutting regulations and spoke of Missouri’s falling death rate from the virus, even as the actual number of people dying grew.

He and first lady Teresa Parson also suffered their own bouts with COVID-19 in September, which sidelined him from campaigning for two weeks in the thick of the general election season and further drew attention to his administration’s response.

“The last eight, nine months of my career have been the toughest time in my career … dealing with all the issues I’ve had to deal with in the state of Missouri,” Parson told a rally in Springfield on Friday.

Parson said the pandemic came with no playbook and called for common-sense decisions. He said he relied most on his Christian faith and “your freedom” in steering the state.

“You’re under a tremendous amount of pressure to do a lot of things, ‘shut the state down, shut the state down,’” Parson said. “Let me tell you, I am not going to shut the state of Missouri down. I’ll tell you that right now.”

Parson and his allies also went on the offensive against Galloway, attacking her over law and order issues. Parson and Republicans highlighted Galloway’s connections to Democrats who voiced support for defunding the police, though she has repeatedly said she doesn’t support defunding.

Parson’s rhetoric at times reflected attacks by Trump on other Democrats. But violent crime drew special attention in Missouri this year as Kansas City and St. Louis dealt with a surge in homicides.

Parson called a special session over the summer to address violent crime that ended weeks later with lawmakers approving just two of seven proposals put forward by the governor. Galloway has said Parson had failed to act to fight crime in his first two years as governor.

Republicans also suggested Galloway lacked the qualifications to be governor. Parson noted that he had gone to public high school while Galloway went to a private high school in comments widely condemned by Democrats.

Parson was scheduled to be in Springfield on Tuesday night to watch the results. Galloway’s campaign announced she would await the outcome in Columbia.