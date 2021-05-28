Kansas City activist Justice Horn announces campaign for Jackson County Legislature 

Kansas City activist Justice Horn announced Friday he is seeking public office for the first time as a member of the Jackson County Legislature.

Horn launched his campaign for the 1st District, which covers downtown and much or the city’s urban core as well as parts of south Kansas City and up to the Missouri River.

In a statement Friday, Horn said one of his top priorities is to increase engagement and educate voters more about the public body and “what they should expect from its members.”

“I am committed to pushing for equitable, community-centered change,” Horn said in the statement. “I love KC, and I hope we can work together to push our County forward to better support every member of our community.

“Let’s have fun over the next year, heal together, and keep building a brighter future for Jackson County.”