‘Follow the law’: Kansas City Council increases penalties for illegal street racing

In response to growing concerns over illegal street racing, Kansas City’s elected leaders are creating stiffer penalties for people who break the law.

The City Council passed the legislation, sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas, during a meeting Thursday. The mayor praised the changes in a statement, saying the unsanctioned gatherings have led to violence, caused thousands of dollars in damages and resulted in deaths.

“The kind of reckless behavior exhibited in connection with illegal street racing has been a concern for Kansas Citians for decades, which is why the Council today has taken decisive action,” Lucas said, adding: “We continue exploring ways to create safer, legal options for events where people can show off their cars without jeopardizing the safety of others. In the meantime, participants will have to follow the law.”

Under the new law, first-time offenders get a fine of up to $150 plus as long as 30 days in jail. The fine and jail time doubles for a second offense; and for three or more a driver may be fined $500 and spend six months in jail.

Vehicles used for such activities may also be impounded through the municipal court if a judge signs off on a warrant. Additional provisions apply to spectators of unsanctioned street racing events, who may be fined up to $100.

The tougher penalties were presented as some Kansas Citians and law enforcement have raised serious public safety concerns.

In September, 19-year-old Daisy S. Martinez was fatally shot during a mass gathering to watch drag racing and car stunts. In November, 23-year-old Zahara Kathawalla was struck and killed by an alleged drunk-driving drag racer while walking across an intersection.

And in February, the Kansas City Police Department raised the desire for tougher laws that might discourage illegal street racing after police experienced a violent encounter with groups of street racers traveling across town. Bricks were thrown and shots were fired at police responding to concerned citizens who’d reported dangerous driving by large groups.

Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman for the department at the time, said people across the city were calling police because the racing groups were driving around like “maniacs.”

“These people are driving in a way that is so selfish that they don’t realize that they are sharing these streets with the rest of the city and these streets are here for law-abiding citizens to use and for commerce to happen,” Jackson said during a press conference at the time. “We don’t pave these and pay for these just for you to spin your tires on them.”