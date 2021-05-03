More video of Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel captures openly religious lectures delivered while substitute teaching

Kansas state Rep. Mark Samsel’s day of substitute teaching at a Wellsville, Kansas, public school on April 28, led to him being arrested on charges of alleged misdemeanor battery the next day. The charges stem from a physical altercation that Samsel got into with a student at the school.

Videos recorded by students while Samsel, R-Wellsville, taught class that Wednesday capture him lecturing the students on obedience to God, sex, masturbation and suicide.

In one of the video segments previously published by The Star, found here, Samsel calls Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, “the devil disguised in a suit and a smile.”

“I have no response to what is clearly the deranged rantings of a troubled man,” Masterson said in a statement. “It is obvious from the shocking videos he shouldn’t be in a classroom or around children.”

The above video contains previously unpublished moments of Samsel’s openly religious lectures taken from the video segments recorded by students in his classroom and shared with The Star.