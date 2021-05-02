Hear what Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel said to Wellsville students while substitute teaching

When Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, started talking about God, the Bible,the devil, suicide and sex while working as a substitute teacher Wednesday at the Wellsville district’s secondary school, some students started recording his lesson on their phones. Some of those videos were shared with The Star. The video above contains segments of audio taken from the recordings made in the classroom.

Samsel was arrested on charges of misdemeanor battery after getting into a physical altercation with a student in one of the classrooms where he was teaching. He was booked into the Franklin County Adult Detention Center Thursday. He has since been released on $1,000 bond, Sheriff Jeff Richards said.