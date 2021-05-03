Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, back in Topeka after alleged classroom battery, avoids questions

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel showed up in the Capitol on Monday for a series of high-stakes veto override votes following his arrest last week on allegations of battery after students filmed him engaging in bizarre behavior while substitute teaching.

The Wellsville Republican could provide a critical vote as the GOP-controlled Legislature attempts to undo numerous bills and budget items vetoed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Monday marked the first time lawmakers have gathered in several weeks.

Samsel was on the House floor as the session got underway. During a recess, he retreated to a backroom without taking questions from reporters.

Samsel was caught on video Wednesday talking to high school students in Wellsville about religion, sex and suicide. He also called Senate President Ty Masterson “the devil” and gave students permission to kick another student “in the balls.”

One video shows Samsel standing over a student on the ground, asking, “Did it hurt?”

House Republican leaders made no mention of Samsel during a meeting of GOP lawmakers before work got underway. House Speaker Ron Ryckman, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins and other top GOP lawmakers haven’t taken a position on whether Samsel should resign.

Masterson on Sunday described Samsel’s comments “the deranged rantings of a troubled man.”

Lawmakers on Monday said the Samsel seen in the videos doesn’t reflect the colleague they know. Rep. William Sutton, a Gardner Republican, said what was on the videos was “completely out of character.”

“Something was off. That wasn’t normal behavior at all,” Sutton said.

Rep. Adam Smith, a Weskan Republican, said he had sat on committees with Samsel in the past and that Samsel has been a vocal proponent of mental health legislation. He said Samsel’s actions in the videos aren’t in line with what he knows of him.

“Honestly, when I saw the story I was a little taken aback,” Smith said. “Mark’s a very passionate guy, a very intelligent guy. It did surprise me.”

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, center, in the House chamber on Monday. Samsel was arrested last week following videos showing bizarre behavior while substitute teaching. Katie Bernard The Kansas City Star

Samsel defended himself in a lengthy Facebook post on Sunday, writing he “didn’t do anything wrong” and indicating the events were staged. While he said he was “truly sorry that this has caused pain and confusion,” Samsel also cast the truth of the situation as effectively unknowable.

By Sunday night, Samsel’s legislative Facebook page was no longer accessible.

Samsel was arrested Thursday and released on a $1,000 bond. Franklin County Attorney Brandon Jones said Samsel is scheduled to make his first appearance in district court at 8:30 a.m. on May 19.

Several Wellsville school board members declined to comment on Monday. The superintendent has previously said Samsel won’t be allowed to work for the district in the future.

Samsel is also a referee for the Kansas State High School Activities Association, KSHAA, which governs high school sports in Kansas. KSHAA didn’t immediately respond to questions Monday.

The Kansas State Department of Education also didn’t immediately answer questions about the status of his license to substitute teach.

Samsel grew up in Wellsville, a town of about 2,000 residents southwest of Kansas City, where his family has lived for decades, according to his campaign website. The town was mostly sleepy on Monday, despite making national headlines over the weekend, with a handful of businesses open along the brick-lined Main Street in the downtown that has only one red, flashing stoplight.

He graduated from the Wellsville school district, then went on to Missouri Valley College, where he earned a degree in business administration and political science in 2007. He then graduated from the University of Kansas law school.

According to Samsel’s website, he worked for 10 years at Lathrop GPM, LLP in Kansas City. A 2018 news release states that the law firm had promoted Samsel to partner.

His website states that he returned home last year to found his own law firm, Samsel Law, LLC.

Some Wellsville residents told The Star that Samsel has become more engaged in the community in the past few years, working with youth as a referee and through church groups. Some described Samsel as charismatic and likeable, someone who had a notable career and could serve as a good mentor to young people in the town.

On Facebook, many residents said they were shocked to see Samsel’s behavior caught on several videos, claiming it was unusual and more extreme than how the lawmaker typically acts. One woman commented that, “my grandchildren, daughter and I know this man and are absolutely shocked at what has happened.”

Other parents told The Star that they have questioned Samsel for years, and were made uncomfortable by his behavior around their children in the past.

