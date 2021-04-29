Johnson County ends mask mandate but strongly urges residents to continue wearing them

Johnson County is dropping its mask mandate, officials decided Thursday, and instead is strongly recommending that residents get vaccinated, continue wearing masks and social distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 to pass a resolution stating that officials strongly encourage residents to follow pandemic-related safety protocols. The county mask mandate will expire after Friday.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara, who has been routinely opposed to any COVID-19 mandates, voted against the resolution.

Earlier this week, Kansas City loosened its pandemic-related emergency order, but said that masks are still required in most indoor settings where people are close to one another.

The decision to drop the local health order was made as Johnson County continues to report a relatively low number of new daily COVID-19 cases. The number of new cases has remained mostly flat since last month.

Meanwhile, county health officials say that demand for COVID-19 vaccines has slowed. More than 43% of eligible residents — those 16 years of age and older — have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Out of eligible residents, 30% are fully immunized.

Health officials have projected that by the end of this month, roughly 50% of the county’s eligible population will be at least partially vaccinated.

“We still have quite a way to go to get to population immunity,” said Sanmi Areola, county public health director, on Thursday. “What we want to make clear to everyone is that wearing masks and physical distancing continue to be very, very critical to our fight against this virus.”

Johnson County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert urged “anyone who is qualified, who is able and desires, should get vaccinated. Vaccination is the best path back to a level of normality.”

The resolution states that county officials strongly recommend that residents get vaccinated, wear masks in public and maintain social distancing. It also encourages businesses to require that customers and employees wear masks and social distance.

“What I am very hopeful is that people will follow these strongly recommended guidelines,” Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick said. “Throughout this pandemic, I’ve heard from a lot of people who say ‘trust the people; trust them to make good decisions; trust them to do what’s right.’ This is that opportunity. ... This is your opportunity to show that in Johnson County we care about each other and we’re willing to pull together to get through this.”

O’Hara voted against the resolution, saying that she is worried the county continues to hold residents “hostage” and is “infringing on people’s civil liberties.”

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft proposed tabling the discussion, which would have let the mandate expire without the county issuing any guidance to the public, but that motion failed.

The county has been averaging more than 30 new cases each day for the past couple of weeks.

The positivity rate — or the number of new cases reported in the past 14 days — has remained mostly flat for weeks. On Thursday, the rate was 3.4%, down from a record high of more than 15% last fall.

In total, Johnson County has reported 45,298 coronavirus cases, and 648 people have died from the virus.