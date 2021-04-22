Kansas City activists accuse mayor of ‘false promises’ amid calls for police reform

A coalition of area civil rights groups is accusing Mayor Quinton Lucas of “political posturing” and “false promises” as they seek major reforms of the Kansas City Police Department that include the firing of Chief Rick Smith.

An open letter shared by the coalition Thursday afternoon renewed calls for Smith to be fired, criticizing Lucas for “silence and false promises” as local leaders have organized meetings with activists regarding police reform.

The letter took aim at Lucas specifically, referencing a recent interview on CNN during which the mayor was accused of grossly misrepresenting “the facts” surrounding the state of the relationship between activists and the city’s institutions.

“This call for communal dialogue reminds us of last summer when you knelt with us in the afternoon and then set a curfew to teargas us by the evening,” the letter stated, adding that Lucas “has engaged in political posturing at the expense of members in our community who are most impacted by police violence.”

A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office said Lucas planned to address the criticisms later Thursday.

The letter was cosigned by several organizations, some of which boast both national and local presence, including the NAACP, the Urban League of Kansas City, National Black United Front and Black Rainbow. It was addressed to Lucas, Smith and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

Civil rights leaders and area activists began calling for Smith to resign in June 2020, citing a lack of confidence in the chief’s handling of fatal police shootings of Black men and allegations of excessive use of force by members of his department.

Among the broader calls for police reform raised by the coalition on Thursday were significant cuts in department spending, establishment of an independent community-based complaints office and the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of police misconduct.

In a statement, KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said the chief has no plans to resign.

“We look forward to discussions with any group that wants to come to the table,” Becchina said. “We are proud of the reforms we have undertaken and look forward to continued progress.”

Becchina also said the department intends to have more community meetings in the future, including one already scheduled.