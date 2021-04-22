Kansas City metro adds 150 COVID cases, no new deaths as weekly case average ticks up

The Kansas City area added 150 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths on Thursday.

The area encompassing Kansas City and Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in Missouri and Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas has recorded a total of 144,295 cases to date.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases is 126, according to data maintained by The Star. The average has not been this high since March 17. One week ago, the average sat at 105 and two weeks ago, it was 101.

No COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. The metro has recorded a total of 2,126 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of patients hospitalized for the virus at The University of Kansas Health System was unchanged from Wednesday at 10. Six of those patients were in the intensive care unit with three on ventilators.

On Thursday, Missouri confirmed 498,230 total cases including 8,691 deaths. The seven-day positive test rate was 4.9%.

The state has administered 3,554,012 doses of the vaccine, with 35.2% of the population initiating vaccination. Missouri has received 4,922,515 doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kansas reported 306,883 total cases including 4,961 deaths. The monthly positive test rate was 2.9%.

The state has distributed 2,322,080 doses of the vaccine. Of those, 1,764,347 have been administered, with 37% of the population initiating vaccination.





Across the country, more than 31.8 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 569,828 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.