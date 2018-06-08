Jean Peters Baker declines to file charges against Eric Greitens

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not file any criminal charges against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, her office announced Friday.

Baker, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case last month, said her office "exhausted potential leads" but that there was not enough evidence to file charges, particularly in the absence of corroboration for an invasion of privacy case.

The case was related to allegations that Greitens took a compromising photograph of a woman with whom he had been involved in an extramarital affair.

Baker, who received the case on May 22, said she enlisted the Missouri Highway Patrol's help as her office considered the facts of the case.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The woman in the Greitens case was notified of Baker's decision ahead of Friday afternoon's announcement. A statement from her attorney Scott Simpson thanked Baker and the Missouri Highway Patrol for their support and for believing her story.

The statement also criticized the woman's ex-husband, who secretly recorded her confession of the affair, a St. Louis television reporter who first aired news of the affair and Greitens for being "willing to spend millions of dollars spreading lies about her in an effort to save his political career."

"No woman should have to endure the trauma that comes from her ex-husband selling her private story for a six-figure payout," Simpson's statement read. "No woman should have to turn on the television and watch as the most private and difficult moments of her life are broadcast despite pleading with the reporter for privacy. No woman should be forced to answer countless hours of highly personal questions that are in no way relevant to the issue of whether a nude photograph was taken without her consent."

Friday's news appears to put an end to Greitens' criminal legal problems, which had blossomed into several investigations earlier this year.





Baker's decision comes days before the statute of limitations for felony invasion of privacy was set to expire over the weekend.

A St. Louis grand jury charged Greitens with felony invasion of privacy on Feb. 22. The criminal charge stemmed from a 2015 encounter in the basement of his then-St. Louis residence with his hairdresser at the time.

The woman, identified in court records only as K.S., alleged that Greitens tied her up to exercise equipment and took a photo of her partially nude. Greitens then made a threat that implied he would circulate the photo if she discussed the affair with anyone, she said.

Greitens acknowledged the affair, but denied blackmailing her. He has never publicly given a straightforward answer about whether he took the photograph or not.

In any case, investigators appeared to never get a hold of the photo, if it ever existed.

St. Louis City Prosecutor Kim Gardner brought the case all the way to jury selection before she suddenly dropped the charge after a St. Louis Circuit Court judge granted a motion that made Gardner a witness in the case. That ruling came after a number of missteps by Gardner and a hired investigator marred her case.

Gardner's decision to drop the case resulted in Baker's appointment as special prosecutor, meaning it became her decision whether to pursue charges or not.





Even though the affair never resulted in criminal charges that would stick against Greitens, the revelation of it in January kicked off a chain of events that cut short his once promising political career, less than two years into his term as governor.

Greitens had pushed back against the allegations against him, claiming a political conspiracy shepherded by Democrats, low-income housing developers and others.

Greitens had also faced a felony charge of computer tampering related to an allegation that he purloined a donor list from a veterans charity that he then used for political fundraising. That charge was dropped in a deal struck with Gardner that included an acknowledgment that there was sufficient evidence to take the case to trial.

As investigations piled up and with the prospect of impeachment by the Republican-controlled Missouri House in play, Grietens resigned from office in disgrace on June 1.

Greitens, an up-and-comer in the GOP political scene on account of his background as a Navy SEAL and Rhodes Scholar, had aspirations for the White House.

Al Watkins, a St. Louis-area attorney who represented the ex-husband of the woman involved in the Greitens affair, said, "You have to respect the decision of the prosecutor."

Missouri state Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob, said Baker's decision validated the idea that Gardner mishandled the case, but added "I don't think the governor can honestly say he never did anything wrong."

"I'm happy that it's over and hopeful that Gov. Greitens can move on with his life, that K.S. can move on with her life and both get to the business of healing their families and the state can move past this sort of episode," Fitzpatrick said.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.