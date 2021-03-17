In tweet, Kansas City mayor tells Federal Reserve its Missouri flag is wrong side up 

Missouri’s state flag looked a bit off to Kansas City’s mayor on Wednesday evening — and he quickly took to Twitter to write about it.

“I love you, @federalreserve in KC. That’s why I wanted to give you a heads up the Missouri flag is upside down,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted at 6:24 p.m. “And I know y’all aren’t about political statements like that.”

A photograph accompanying the mayor’s post clearly showed the upside-down Missouri flag in front of Kansas City’s Federal Reserve building. It flew at full mast between the Kansas and American flags.

Finally, the mayor offered a “pro tip” advising whoever hoists the flag to “look at the bears in the crest and make sure they’re standing up.”

Others chimed in with comments about the mayor’s observation.

“This is not rocket science. The red stripe goes on top,” one user wrote.

“Red side up. I too am disturbed when the bears are standing on their heads,” wrote another.