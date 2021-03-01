Kelly and Parson say Biden’s stimulus package formula shortchanges Kansas, Missouri

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has been pleading for federal aid since last year. But now that the legislation is halfway to President Joe Biden’s desk, she says she’s unhappy with the funding formula.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s office said last month that the state didn’t need help from Washington. Now, with the money likely on its way, Parson wants Missouri to get a bigger cut.

Both governors signed onto a Saturday letter criticizing the way Biden’s COVID-19 stimulus plan will distribute aid to the states.

Kelly was the only Democrat to sign the letter, organized by South Carolina GOP Gov. Henry McMaster and signed by 21 Republicans. It was released just hours after the U.S. House passed the $1.9 trillion bill.

It includes $350 billion in aid to state and local governments. Every state receives at least $500 million, but additional support is based on the state’s share of unemployed workers.

The 22 governors who signed contend that the formula “punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies.”

Kansas had a 3.8 % unemployment rate in December, sixth lowest in the nation. Missouri had 5.8 % jobless in December, ranked 24th among all states. California, Nevada and Hawaii had unemployment rates of 9 % or more.

Kansas is set to receive $1.6 billion, while Missouri is set to receive $2.8 billion.

But Nevada, with half the population of Missouri and only slightly more than Kansas, is set to receive $3 billion because of its higher unemployment rate.

“A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds. If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis,” the letter said.

Parson’s office did not immediately respond to a question about his decision to sign the letter. His spokeswoman said last month that federal aid was unnecessary.

“As a result of conservative fiscal management of the state’s budget and being able to maintain the state’s AAA rating, we do not have the same need for increased federal aid as other states,” Kelli Jones told The Star in February.

“We’ve made hard decisions in order to ensure the viability of the state’s budget going forward and will be able to balance our budget without any enhanced funding.”

Jones did not respond to an email about how this statement squares with the governor’s demand for a greater share of federal aid.

The bill passed the U.S. House by a vote of 219 to 212 early Saturday. The region’s Democrats— Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids and Missouri Reps. Emanuel Cleaver and Cori Bush— voted in favor of the bill, while Republicans uniformly opposed it.

It is now before the Senate, which could change the formula before it gets to Biden’s desk. Complaints from Republican governors—and Kelly— are likely to be a point of contention in the 50-50 Senate.

“Kansas should not be punished for having taken a measured approach to COVID - that’s why I joined @henrymcmaster and 20 other Governors to urge the federal government to allocate aid based on population, not unemployment rate,” Kelly said on Twitter Saturday.

Kelly’s team made Davids’ office aware of concerns about the formula on Friday, just hours before the House vote. Davids would support changing the language in the Senate, the congresswoman’s spokeswoman confirmed.

“While this is not the funding formula that Rep. Davids thinks is best, it would still bring nearly $1.6 billion to Kansas – and millions more to our cities – to protect the jobs of our teachers, first responders, and other essential workers, as well as to address issues at the Kansas Department of Labor so folks can get their unemployment relief. She hopes the formula will be fixed in the Senate,” said Johanna Warshaw, Davids’ spokeswoman.

Aid for cities and counties in the bill is based on the same formula used by the Community Development Block Grant program, which factors in population and poverty rates.