Kansas City’s $70M shortfall amid COVID: Mayor wants to sell property, freeze hiring

Kansas City could sell off property, convert to more energy-efficient street lights, eliminate vacant positions — including police — and offer employees early retirement to offset a $70 million shortfall in revenues, the mayor and city manager announced Thursday.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and City Manager Brian Platt presented their budget proposal to the City Council that afternoon. It includes more than $42 million across most city departments to address the decline in revenues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic fallout.

The Kansas City Police Department’s budget would be cut by nearly $12 million under the proposal, but Lucas and Platt stressed that would not mean fewer officers on the street. The budget proposes leaving all vacant positions unfilled.

“Every officer that’s currently on the street, every position that’s currently filled will remain filled,” Platt said. “We’re just not budgeting for additional positions.”

KCPD declined to comment until the City Council votes on the budget in March.

At the same time, the city plans to boost spending on road resurfacing. The proposal suggests hiring additional human resources officials to ensure staff are being treated fairly in the wake of a year-long investigation into racism in the Kansas City Fire Department published by The Star in December.

“Our goal here was to close this … budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic while creating no reductions in essential city services with no layoffs or furloughs and also adding some additional investments and resources into some of our priority areas,” Platt said.

Lucas previewed the proposal in his State of the City address Wednesday evening, acknowledging that the city is in a difficult season.

“Even in our darkest days, know that our work and our sacrifice today develops that bright, impressive, smiling, energetic daughter, son and leader of tomorrow,” Lucas said at Winnetonka High School in the Northland.

Though Lucas and Platt don’t see a need to lay off city staff, the budget does include a hiring freeze expected to save $7 million. And employees will be offered an early retirement incentive. The city will also convert the rest of its approximately 100,000 street lights to LED bulbs, bring recycling services and brush removal in house, refinance debt and sell off property.

The budget also proposes folding a separate police force that patrols Kansas City International Airport into KCPD, which Platt said could save “several million dollars” while aviation officials previously contended it would be a cost increase.

While the KCPD budget is cut, the Kansas City Fire Department will see more spending because of overtime and pension costs and the fire sales tax increase that took effect in January. At a time when the department, which also runs the city’s ambulance service, is grappling with a pandemic, KCFD has a shortage of emergency medical technicians and paramedics, Platt said.

Kansas City will also look to save money by selling off underutilized property and refinancing debt.

The budget proposes closing Hale Arena in the West Bottoms, saving $1.7 million in maintenance each year.

The potential sale of Hale Arena comes as the American Royal plans to leave its longtime home for a new campus near Village West in Kansas City, Kansas.

Originally started under a tent at the Kansas City Stockyards in 1899, the organization in 2016 announced plans to leave the West Bottoms. It plans to take its marquee rodeo and livestock events to 115 acres it owns and leases in Wyandotte County. American Royal leaders plan to build an agricultural campus that could cost upward of $250 million.

In 2017, the Council agreed to sell the nearby Kemper Arena for $1. Development firm Foutch Brothers spent millions revamping it into a multi-use facility with multiple courts, a fitness center and food and retail space. It’s now known as Hy-Vee Arena.

It will also refinance KC Live! and surrounding parts of the Power & Light District to save $8.8 million. The bar district does not make enough in revenue to pay off the debt the city issued to help develop it.

The budget must be passed by the City Council in March. The next fiscal year begins May 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.