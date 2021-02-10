Kansas City mayor outlines millions in cuts as he looks ahead to the next generation

Kansas City’s outlook for this year may not seem uplifting, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in his State of the City address Wednesday night.

The city, along with the entire country, faces job losses, the COVID-19 pandemic and a reckoning over racial justice and inequity. But the city will move forward “knowing that we’re building a better, safer and healthier life for all who follow.”

“Even in our darkest days, know that our work and our sacrifice today develops that bright, impressive, smiling, energetic daughter, son and leader of tomorrow,” Lucas said at Winnetonka High School in the Northland.

Everything about Lucas’ second annual State of the City address was different from the first. As he spoke to a mostly empty auditorium dotted with City Council members and reporters, Lucas acknowledged the stark difference from 2020.

“A year ago, hundreds of thousands of Kansas Citians and our neighbors crowded onto the streets of downtown to celebrate our world champions,” Lucas said of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade. “Only weeks later, we would see our streets deserted through downtown as we limited the spread of the greatest public health threat this nation has faced in over a century.”

A day after his 2020 address, Lucas would introduce a budget that boosted spending on public safety, made bus transit fare free and funded tenant advocacy at City Hall.

Now, the city is facing budget shortfalls because of the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. City officials have been trying to manage the spread of the virus for a year. Police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd brought renewed focus to systemic racism and injustice.

Kansas City had a lot on its plate when Lucas stepped up to the microphone a year ago. But the past 12 months have only added to that.

“Today, I come to you with a different tone — one of greater fiscal responsibility and austerity than we have seen in years,” Lucas said.

The budget, which Lucas and City Manager Brian Platt were expected to introduce Thursday, needs $70 million in cuts from last year. Lucas said some of those cuts have been made, but the City Council will still have to find another $15 million to trim.

Lucas promised the city wouldn’t lay off staff or cut services to make that happen. Instead, the city will look for efficiencies, refinance debt, offer employees early retirement packages, consolidate city offices and sell off properties, including the Hale Arena in the West Bottoms.

But even those measures won’t be enough. Cuts will be necessary, including to some major institutions the city supports, including the Kansas City Zoo, Starlight Theatre, ArtsKC, the Black Archives of Mid-America, Visit KC, Legal Aid of Western Missouri and the Kansas City Film Office.

As the city moves out of the pandemic, Lucas said it’s important it rebuilds an equitable city government.

To that end, his office will propose consolidating the boards and commissions that advise City Council members on offering lucrative tax incentives so that only one board considers proposals.

That, he said, will allow City Hall to better evaluate the need for subsidies and save developers time and costs by streamlining the process.

“No longer should we develop out of fear of falling behind,” he said. “We should invest in development because we think it’s right for all Kansas Citians. We want growth; we want new jobs; new attractions; to build density, but, simply put, if the public is incentivizing development, that development should benefit the public.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.