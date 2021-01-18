‘We will not tolerate violence,’ U.S. Attorney in KC warns ahead of inauguration

The Kansas City region’s top federal prosecutor said in a public statement Monday that violence will not be tolerated in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Timothy Garrison, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said while he is not concerned about peaceful rallies leading up to Wednesday’s transfer of power, he is asking citizens to report any possible domestic terrorism in the coming days.

“We will not tolerate violence, nor will we overlook criminal behavior. Those who cross the line from exercising their rights to violating the law will be held accountable for their actions and prosecuted accordingly,” he said in a written statement Monday.

The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of Wednesday, causing many states to step up security measures around their capitol buildings, including in Kansas and Missouri.

The Missouri House approved new police powers for its security staff Tuesday, and extra law enforcement officers were called to help amid concerns that recent violence at the U.S. Capitol could spread to statehouses nationwide.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly told legislative leadership in a security briefing Thursday that she plans to close the statehouse in Topeka to the public for one week, starting at 5 p.m. Friday as Kansas legislators and Capitol Police brace for possible violence ahead of the inauguration.

“Political disagreement is not a license to engage in domestic terrorism, to commit acts of violence, to harm or threaten others, to illegally trespass, or to break the law in any way,” Garrison said.

The Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol left a police officer and four others dead after a violent mob of supporters of President Donald Trump forced their way in, causing the building filled with lawmakers to go on lock down. As of Sunday, more than 125 people have been arrested because of the insurrection.

Banners with the words “REFUSE TO BE SILENCED” and “STAND UP FOR LIBERTY” circulated on social media to promote an armed march Sunday at all 50 state capitols. While some protests were carried out in other states, no such demonstrations were happened at either the Missouri or Kansas statehouses over the weekend.

“The genius of American democracy lies in the ability of its citizens to disagree with one another without resorting to violence, and to respect the peaceful transition of power following each election,” Garrison said. “We must be vigilant against those who undermine our democratic ideals by engaging in criminal violence.”

He called on the community to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Citizens who have information on any real or potential threats of violence around any planned protests of demonstrations are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit the information online at tips.fbi.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.