Kansas, Missouri legislatures adjust to COVID outbreaks, threats of violence next week

The coronavirus and threats of armed protests have forced the Kansas and Missouri into different plans for next week.

In Missouri, House Republican leaders announced Thursday that the body would not meet next week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Missouri Independent.

The Senate announced Friday that it would move forward as scheduled on Tuesday.

“At this early stage in the legislative session, it’s critical that we keep the process moving forward for the benefit of all Missourians,” Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and majority leader Caleb Rowden said in a statement.

“The greater ease to which senators and staff can remain socially distant gives us confidence in our ability to work safely through the week.”

In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly’s office listed several security plans in a memo to legislative leaders Thursday.

The plans came after the FBI issued a memo indicating that “armed protests” could be held at all 50 state Capitols on Sunday or Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The warning followed an armed insurrection at the United States Capitol last week.

The statehouse, the memo said, will be closed the the public from Friday Jan. 15 until Friday, Jan. 22.

Those with official business will be able to enter only through the visitors center. The parking garage will be closed to anyone without key card access.

The House and Senate are not currently planning to go into recess,. The chambers, however, will meet Pro Forma on Wednesday meaning lawmakers will not be required to attend the meeting.

The legislature has employed other Pro Forma meetings this year to avoid unnecessary gatherings during the pandemic.

In a statement, Thursday, Senate President Ty Masterson said the additional security measures and law enforcement was appropriate.

“We fully expect Kansans to exercise their constitutional rights in a peaceful way, and that the business of the people will continue as scheduled,” he said.

Work scheduled in committees to hear testimony and advance legislation is expected to go on as planned.

Sen. Caryn Tyson, chair of the Senate tax committee, said she planned to be at the statehouse next week and hold hearings on a measure, previously vetoed by Kelly, to allow Kansans to itemize on their state tax return even if they don’t so on their federal return.

Committees in the House and Senate are also expecting to work on a resolution to amend the Kansas constitution to allow lawmakers to regulate abortion and overturn a 2019 Supreme Court ruling ensuring women the right to an abortion.

Rep. John Barker, chair of the House Ways and Means committee, said he hoped to work the bill next week but said it was a “shifting sands” situation and he would adjust if the session was shut down..

Sen. Kellie Warren, the chair of the Judiciary Committee working on the bill, said she planned to continue as planned next week.

“We’ve got legislative work to do for the people, measures have been put in place and if we need to adjust, if we know of reasons we will,” Warren said.

Her committee is also scheduled to hold confirmation hearings for court of appeals appointments next week.

Sen. David Haley, the ranking minority member on the committee, agreed that sufficient safety measures were adopted.

“I think that adequate provisions are in place to secure and to ensure the safety of our process here and the people that are trying to do the people’s work,” Haley said. “We cannot let any apprehension stand in the way of what we’re trying to do.