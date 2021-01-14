Capitol police officer led mob away from Senate. How Cleaver-led bill could honor him

Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman lured a mob down one hallway during last week’s Capitol riot. The other way led to the Senate chambers.

Now three members of Congress — including Missouri Democrat Emanuel Cleaver — are sponsoring a bill to honor Goodman with the Congressional Gold Medal for his heroism.

“If not for the quick, decisive, and heroic actions from Officer Goodman, the tragedy of last week’s insurrection could have multiplied in magnitude to levels never before seen in American history,” Cleaver said. “With this prestigious award, we can show our gratitude to Officer Goodman for saving countless lives and defending our democracy.”

Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, and Florida Democrat Charlie Crist were co-sponsors of the bill.

The bill states that Goodman’s “selfless and quick-thinking actions doubtlessly saved lives.”

“By putting his own life on the line and successfully, single-handedly leading insurrectionists away from the floor of the Senate Chamber, Officer Eugene Goodman performed his duty to protect the Congress with distinction, and by his actions, Officer Goodman left an indelible mark on American history,” the bill stated.

Video of Goodman first went viral in a Twitter video posted by the Huffington Post’s Igor Bobic.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The Washington Post wrote a piece Wednesday detailing Goodman’s actions during that minute and a half, which included his pushing the leader of the mob.

Former NYPD detective Kirk Burkhalter told The Post that was a strategic move.

“In pushing him, the lead rioter, he’s attempting to get him to follow along,” Burkhalter told The Post. “He’s trying to bait them.”

The tactic worked, with the people following Goodman as he continued to walk backward, further away from the Senate chambers.

Crist also labeled Goodman as a “hero,” while Mace wrote that Goodman was “the only thing standing between Members of Congress and the violent mob.”

“Thanks to his valor,” Mace said, “we are here today.”