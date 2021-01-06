Missouri Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of GOP lawmakers who ‘incited’ Capitol mob

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush plans to push for the expulsion of Republican lawmakers who “incited” Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob that brought the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election to a halt.

The newly-elected Democrat’s vow comes as several Republican members of Congress from Missouri plan to support efforts to block the certification of the election in several states.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences. They have broken their sacred Oath of Office,” Bush said on Twitter. “I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion.”

Bush’s tweet included a screenshot of a draft resolution that would direct a House committee to investigate and issue a report on “whether those members who have sought to overturn the 2020 Presidential election … should face sanction, including removal from the House of Representatives.”

— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021

The House and Senate were debating an objection to certification of Arizona’s electoral college votes — the first of a handful of anticipated challenges — on Wednesday afternoon when a mob loyal to President Donald Trump pushed past barricades and police to breach the Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate.

Sen. Josh Hawley, the first-term Missouri Republican, was the first senator to indicate he would sign on to object to the election results. He was soon joined by other Missouri representatives, including Republican Reps. Sam Graves, Vicky Hartzler, Billy Long and Jason Smith.

Republican Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer said Wednesday morning he would join the objections. Republican Rep. Ann Wagner said she would oppose them.