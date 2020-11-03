Will Wyandotte County voters send young candidate with troubled past to Kansas House?

Aaron Coleman, Democratic candidate for Kansas House of Representatives Facebook/Aaron Coleman for Kansas

Wyandotte County voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide, among other things, whether a 20-year-old candidate with a troubled past should represent Turner and parts of Argentine in the Kansas House.

Aaron Coleman, a progressive Democrat is the only name that appears on the ballot for voters in the 37th House District. He narrowly won an August primary over incumbent Rep. Stan Frownfelter, a centrist Democrat.

Frownfelter and Kristina Smith, a Republican, launched write-in campaigns against Coleman. It’s uncertain whether there will soon be a clear picture of who won the election on Tuesday. If more write-in votes are cast than those for Coleman, it may take days for the Wyandotte County Election Board or the Wyandotte County Board of Canvassers to certify a result.

Coleman has been the subject of several news stories that unearthed accusations of his alleged abusive behavior toward women. Some of the incidents, including allegations that he obtained a nude photograph of a young girl and threatened to circulate it if the didn’t send more, as well as claims of bullying behavior, occurred when Coleman was between the ages of 12 and 14.

A former girlfriend of Coleman accused him of abusive behavior toward her when they dated in November and December of 2019, a time when they were both adults.

Coleman has said he is trying to move on from his past behavior and is running on a progressive plank that includes Medicare for All in Kansas, legalized marijuana and other ideas that will likely encounter resistance in a Republican-dominated Kansas Legislature.

Kansas Democrats have largely distanced themselves from Coleman, casting more doubt on how effective he can be if elected.

Frownfelter has acknowledged that he faces an uphill battle in a bid to re-capture his House seat. The small business owner, who lost a race for a position on the Board of Public Utilities in 2019, has the added pressure of convincing voters to spell his name out in the write-in slot on their ballots.

Smith faces the same challenge, on top of being a Republican in a district that typically leans Democratic.

In other Wyandotte County contests:

Sen. David Haley, an incumbent Democrat, is running against Republican Sam Stillwell for the Senate 4th District.

Rep. Kevin Braun, a Republican, is running against Democratic challenger Jeff Pittman.

Democratic Rep. Pat Pettey faces a challenge from Republican Diana Whittington.

Rep. Louis Ruiz, a Democrat, faces a challenge from Republican Landon Griffith.

Democrat Rep. Pam Curtis, an incumbent, is running against Republican challenger Greg Conchola.

Democrat Tom Burroughs looks to keep his seat in a race against Republican Jordan Mackey and Libertarian Rick Parsons.

Incumbent Rep. Broderick Henderson, a Democrat, is running against Republican Mark Snelson.

Democrat Rep. Kathy Wolfe Moore is looking to keep her seat in a contest against Republican Mark Gilstrap.