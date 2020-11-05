Claire McCaskill apologizes for ‘hurtful term’ used during live MSNBC interview

Former Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill apologized on social media Thursday morning for language she used during a late-night interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams.

In particular, McCaskill said she regretted saying the word “transsexuals” as opposed to “transgender.”

Claire McCaskill: "Whether you are talking guns or...abortion...or gay marriage and rights for 'transexuals' and other people who we as a party 'look after' and make sure they are treated fairly. As we circled the issues we left voters behind and Republicans dove in." pic.twitter.com/bMh9JALAxg — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) November 5, 2020

“I’m so sorry I used hurtful term last night,” McCaskill tweeted Thursday morning. “I was tired, but never a good excuse. People have misinterpreted what I was trying to say. Our party should never leave behind our fight 4 equality for trans people or anyone else who has been marginalized by hate. My record reflects that.”

“Transgender” is considered an umbrella term that describes people whose gender identity is different from their sex assigned at birth. “Transsexual” is a more specific descriptor for someone who has used medical means — like surgery or hormones — to alter their gender.

GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) calls transsexual an “older term” while saying, “Many transgender people do not identify as transsexual and prefer the word transgender.”

McCaskill’s response came after Williams asked McCaskill when she felt the Democrats had become the “Whole Foods” party of the United States.

“I think it’s hard to pinpoint. I think it began around cultural issues,” McCaskill said. “The Republican party, I think, very directly adopted cultural issues as part of their main theme, whether you’re talking guns or issues surrounding the right to abortion in this country or things like gay marriage and the right for transsexuals and other people who we as a party have tried to, quote-unquote, look after and make sure that they’re treated fairly.

“As we circled those issues, we left some voters behind, and Republicans dove in with a vengeance and grabbed those voters, and you’ve seen this shift. You saw it in the South. I’ve seen it in the rural areas of my state. So we’ve got to get back to the meat-and-potatoes issues. We’ve got to get back to the issues where we are taking care of their families, and we also need to quit acting like we’re smarter than everybody else, because we’re not.”

McCaskill clarified what she was trying to convey in another Twitter reply, saying, “I’m sorry. I meant that we need to obviously continue our core principle of inclusion & equality, but need to do a better job communicating our economic agenda. We are the party that looks out for people’s healthcare, minimum wage, etc & value those who work over those who invest.”

McCaskill spent 36 years in office as a legislator, county prosecutor, state auditor and two-term U.S. senator. She was defeated by Republican Josh Hawley in 2018.