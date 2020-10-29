Kansas City Star Logo
Viral video shows Paul Rudd, in pouring rain, thanking Brooklyn voters with a treat

Some Brooklyn residents waiting to vote Thursday morning received an unexpected treat ... courtesy of Ant-Man.

Paul Rudd, an actor who was raised in Overland Park and attended the University of Kansas, showed his appreciation to New York residents by handing out cookies on the street outside of one voting location. It was pouring rain.

“I want to thank you for coming out and voting and doing your part,” Rudd said in a Twitter video posted by Brian Rosenworcel, who himself is a drummer for the rock band “Guster.”

The video has more than 1.5 million views.

Rosenworcel, in a subsequent photo, showed off the “Blueberry & Cream” cookie Rudd had given him before calling the actor a “mensch.”

The act of kindness picked up additional attention after it was shared by former NBA player Rex Chapman, who has more than 1 million Twitter followers. Chapman added his comment, saying, “I adore Paul Rudd.”

NowThis News interviewed Rudd later Thursday, asking him about the gesture.

“One of the things that’s been really encouraging is seeing how many people are coming out early and voting all across the country,” Rudd told NowThis. “Anybody who is waiting in line deserves to be, I think, thanked and encouraged and recognized, and that’s what we wanted to do. We figured people would be waiting in line in the rain, and they are.”

Rudd, who stars in “Ant-Man” and “Clueless,” also co-founded the Big Slick charity event in Kansas City that raises money annually for Children’s Mercy.

