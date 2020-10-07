For Pete's Sake
Paul Rudd makes Black Sabbath cover to trash talk ‘Iron Man’ star in fantasy football
Paul Rudd’s fantasy football team is off to a good start with a 3-1 record.
Rudd, the Shawnee Mission West graduate who is a “Big Slick” co-founder, is raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital in the AGBO Superhero League. Among the other participants in the league is “Captain America” star Chris Evans, “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr., “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds and “Guardians of the Galaxy” stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff and Karen Gillan.
For most fantasy football players, a big part of the fun is the trash talking with friends. And although the participants in this particular league starred in Marvel films, they too like taking shots at their friends.
Rudd, the “Ant-Man” star, took things to the next level ahead of last weekend’s game against Downey’s team. Rudd recorded a version of “Iron Man” by Black Sabbath that included this video of him playing (or “playing”) each instrument.
Some of the lines from this version with references to Downey’s movies and fantasy football:
Has he lost his mind? Will his team score more than mine? ...
Will he miss the mark? It’s end game for Tony Stark
He must account for Less Than Zero as his score
Now the time is here for Iron Man to disappear
I’ve got Daniel Jones, trade you for Patrick Mahomes
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $30 for 1 yearVIEW OFFER
Nobody wants him to win this game and he can’t
I love you 3,000, but you’re going to lose to an ant
Funny stuff.
Downey has Mahomes as his quarterback, but Rudd’s team prevailed 99.5-90.74 in the game.
This was Downey’s video as he talked trash with Rudd:
Comments