Kansas City mayor makes it official, recommends New Jersey candidate for city manager

Mayor Quinton Lucas will recommend Brian Platt, currently a government official in New Jersey, as Kansas City’s next city manager, he told the City Council on Wednesday.

Platt, who is currently Jersey City’s business administrator, replaces Earnest Rouse, who has been serving as acting city manager since Troy Schulte stepped down last year.

Lucas announced his recommendation in a letter to colleagues on the City Council, citing Platt’s leadership through budget challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said a vast majority of the council told him Platt was their first choice — or tied for their first choice — among four finalists who all came to Kansas City to interview this fall.

“I am inclined to agree with a super majority of the Council — not only because of the agreement among this super majority of the Council — but because of this individual’s strong record on budget management, incentive reform and affordable housing,” Lucas said in the letter.

Platt was the newest to local government of the four finalists the City Council interviewed. He was Jersey City’s first director of innovation before becoming business administrator.

In his time, he worked on outfitting Jersey City police with body cameras and on development projects.

He said in an interview with The Star earlier this year that Jersey City — like Kansas City — has been grappling with how to manage its budget while the COVID-19 pandemic dries up revenue streams.

He said the challenges in Jersey City — aging infrastructure, unequal investment in different areas of town, limited affordable housing — are like those in Kansas City.

Lucas’ announcement comes a day after the Jersey City Times reported that Platt had gotten the job.

The article, which claimed Platt had been offered and accepted the job, was removed from the Times’ website, but it sparked frustration among some City Council members, who claimed the mayor was not following proper procedures.

Under the city’s charter, the mayor submits a recommended manager to the council, which must approve it.

Lucas said in his letter he would introduce legislation Thursday to make the formal recommendation and hold a council vote.

As business administrator, Platt serves in a role similar to city manager, but instead of reporting directly to the city council he reports to the mayor. Prior to his public service, he worked for McKinsey & Co., a management consulting firm. Jersey City has a population of over 265,000.

The other finalists for the job were Milton Dohoney of Phoenix; Kevin Jackson of Long Beach, California; and Janice Allen Jackson of Augusta, Georgia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.