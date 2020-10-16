Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley has a book set for publication in 2021. Here’s the topic

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has a new book coming out in 2021 ... and it’ll cover one of the topics he speaks about most.

Simon & Schuster will publish “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” Hawley’s take on how technology giants like Google and Facebook could pose a threat to the American democracy. It’s slated to be released June 22, 2021.

“At a time when these platforms are determining elections, banning inconvenient political views, lining politicians’ pockets with hundreds of millions of dollars, and addicting our kids to screens, I want to draw attention to the robber barons of the modern era,” Hawley said in a release. “This is the fight to recover America’s populist democracy. That is why I am writing this book.”

The announcement comes at the end of a big week for Hawley in his effort to rally opposition to Big Tech. He lashed out at Facebook and Twitter and also called upon their CEOs to testify before the Senate after they censored a New York Post story about Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

The mid-2021 release also could be timely for Hawley, as interest in the 2024 presidential campaign will begin to build. He’s expected to seriously consider a run for the Republican nomination.

