Barrett won’t say Roe was wrongly decided. That once was a non-negotiable for Hawley

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett refused to directly answer questions Tuesday about her stance on Roe v. Wade, failing to hit a benchmark once set by Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

During the second day of confirmation hearings, Barrett was asked by California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein multiple times whether she agreed with the late Justice Antonin Scalia, Barrett’s mentor, that Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion, was wrongly decided.

.@SenFeinstein: "Do you agree with Justice Scalia's view that Roe was wrongly decided?"



Judge Amy Coney Barrett: "I can't pre-commit or say yes I'm going in with some agenda because I'm not. I don't have any agenda."



Full video: https://t.co/5Lf1WKq8EI #SCOTUS #SCOTUShearing pic.twitter.com/HagXu2TuLa — CSPAN (@cspan) October 13, 2020

Barrett, a federal appeals judge, cited Justice Elena Kagan, one of President Obama’s appointees, in saying she “was not going to grade precedent or give it a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down.”

“It would be wrong of me to do that as a sitting judge,” said Barrett. “Whether I say I love it or I hate it, it signals to litigants that I might tilt one way or another in a pending case.”

Afternoon Buzz Get the biggest political stories and scoops in your inbox Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

She added that she has never promised to rule a certain way on specific cases.

“I’m not willing to make a deal — not with the committee, not with the president,” she said. “I’m independent.”

Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was specific in July about his anti-abortion stance, telling The Washington Post, “I will vote only for those Supreme Court nominees who have explicitly acknowledged that Roe v. Wade is wrongly decided. By explicitly acknowledged, I mean on the record and before they were nominated.”

Hawley has repeatedly said that he believes Barrett meets his test of opposition to Roe, based on her record. However, he said two weeks ago at his meeting with Barrett that he would not ask her directly if she was in favor of overturning the landmark case.

“I hope that no senator on the other side will ask her to pledge her vote one way or another. And I certainly won’t,” Hawley said then. “I think the judge’s record as to her understanding of judicial role and Roe and how Roe fits into that is pretty clear. It certainly fits my threshold.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

His office has not yet responded to a request for comment about Barrett’s testimony Tuesday.

Some Republicans refused to stand with Hawley regarding his demand for explicit opposition to Roe.

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told ABC last month, “I don’t believe that’s the right question to ask,” when asked about Hawley’s call for Republicans to only vote for potential justices who would acknowledge Roe was incorrectly decided; Cruz said he felt it was more important to focus on a justice’s record.

Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse told The Atlantic Monday that he opposed the idea of potential justices being asked to pre-rule on cases.

“I like Josh Hawley personally, but I think his litmus test is a very bad idea,” Sasse told The Atlantic. “I think it’s the right acting like the left.”

Hawley is scheduled to receive a 30-minutes to question Barrett later Tuesday.

McClatchy’s Bryan Lowry contributed to this report.