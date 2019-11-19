‘I will not be resigning,’ says Johnson County official under fire by LGBT community

Olathe Councilwoman Karin Brownlee says she “will not be resigning” after coming under fire by the LGBT community. She’s accused of complaining to the employer of a gay rights activist because he pushed for the city to adopt a nondiscrimination ordinance.

The standing-room-only crowd in the Olathe City Council chambers was nearly evenly divided Tuesday night.

On one side sat LGBT advocates — many of whom are calling for the resignation of Brownlee, a former state senator with a history of voting against the expansion of gay rights. On the other side were residents opposed to the city adopting LGBT protections, and who showed support for Brownlee.

Gay rights activist Brett Hoedl, chairman of Equality Kansas Metro Kansas City chapter, and others argued that Brownlee should step down. They accuse her of complaining to Hoedl’s employer about his activism at City Hall.

“Her actions will have a chilling effect on citizens speaking up and speaking out,” Hoedl told the Council.

On Tuesday, Brownlee admitted to talking to an acquaintance who works with Hoedl but insisted she meant no harm.

“It was a casual conversation at a social event,” she said.

She said she mentioned to an associate of Hoedl that he had “named his employer” while advocating for a nondiscrimination ordinance. She claims Hoedl did so at a June 4 meeting. Hoedl denies that.

He said the legislative affairs staff at his work contacted him about Brownlee’s comments.

“I don’t care where you fall under the political spectrum, this should frighten anyone,” Hoedl said. “Karin has been in elected office over two decades. She knows how unethical this is.”

Hoedl said he has made a point of leaving his work out of his activism. He has been advocating as a private citizen and on behalf of Equality Kansas, he said.

“What signal was she sending to the company?” Hoedl told the Council.

“When stories are told, there’s more than one version often, details can differ, and I’m not going to dwell on that,” Brownlee said at the meeting. “I will just say that I wish the best to the Hoedl family and to Brett and his work. I know we as a city are very pleased to work with his employer, and we certainly want that to go forward in the best possible manner.”

Another activist, Robynn Andracsek, alluded that Brownlee talked to her employer as well.

“I’m speaking as a private citizen,” she told the Council. “I’m not representing my company. And for the record, Mrs. Brownlee, I’m still employed, but nice try.”

The LGBT community has criticized Brownlee’s record as a state senator, when she voted for legislation in 2005 to ban same-sex marriage and civil unions. The amendment was approved by 70% of voters that year, but later overruled in court. Brownlee was later Kansas secretary of labor during Gov. Sam Brownback’s first term but stepped down after two years. She took office in Olathe last year.

As a councilwoman, she voted against a resolution earlier this year that aimed to promote diversity and equality in the city. The measure, which passed, encourages the city to reject discrimination against any group — including on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Councilman John Bacon, who won reelection earlier this month, also voted against the resolution.

Advocates said the measure didn’t go far enough in granting the LGBT community the same protections others have in the city. Olathe remains the last of Johnson County’s major cities to not adopt a nondiscrimination ordinance.

Many have called on the City Council to vote on the matter next month.

As some residents Tuesday night called for Brownlee’s resignation, Mayor Michael Copeland directed them to stop addressing individual council members. Hoedl could file an ethics complaint against Brownlee.

“Karin, you served 14 years in our Senate. You served as a secretary of the Department of Labor. How could you not know, even in a casual conversation, this is inappropriate?” Olathe resident Veronica Malone told the Council. “This governance system is out of whack.”

Several residents spoke against the city adopting protections for the LGBT community.

“I encourage you to take a stand and refuse to reward this intimidating behavior by voting ‘no’ on the NDO,” resident Teresa Rose said at the meeting. “If you give in to this type of behavior, you’re asking for more of it. It’ll just get worse.”

Last month, Overland Park became the largest city in Kansas to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance. Fairway plans to hold a special meeting on Thursday to consider adopting LGBT protections.

Olathe residents have been packing City Hall to argue over a similar statute during each City Council meeting for the past several months.