‘An unforgivable violation’: Gay rights activists call for official in JoCo to resign

Some Johnson County residents are calling for Olathe Councilwoman Karin Brownlee to resign amid accusations that she complained to the employer of a gay rights activist about his push for the city to adopt LGBT protections.

“This isn’t D.C., this isn’t Topeka, this is our local municipal government attempting to silence critics by attacking their livelihood,” Brett Hoedl, chairman of Equality Kansas Metro Kansas City chapter, posted on Facebook on Friday. “How can any citizen feel comfortable speaking up at a council meeting if they know that Karin may target them next?”

“Luckily I have an employer that has had my back to this point, but it very easily could cost someone their job, their upward mobility, their ability to feed and house their family, etc., if a city council (member) attacks them at their workplace,” he said.

His post has led dozens of residents to say that if the allegations are true, Brownlee should step down.

“A public official targeting a resident in their private capacity in retaliation for the resident speaking out on a matter of public concern is an unforgivable violation of public office,” Prairie Village Councilman Tucker Poling said in a Facebook post. “The only appropriate response is resignation or removal from office.”

In an email to The Star on Monday, Brownlee said she meant no harm during a casual conversation with one of Hoedl’s co-workers at Black & Veatch Corp.

“I saw an acquaintance from Mr Hoedl’s work recently at a social event and mentioned to him that Mr. Hoedl had stated to the Council who he works for and has spoken before the Council several times this year. Certainly no harm was communicated nor intended for either Mr. Hoedl or his highly respected employer.”

In this screenshot, Brett Hoedl, chairman of Equality Kansas Metro Kansas City chapter, claims that Olathe City Councilwoman Karin Brownlee contacted his employer to complain about him advocating for LGBT protections. Brett Hoedl

Hoedl said a member of the company’s legislative affairs staff had told him Brownlee complained to the company about him. He said the staffer told him the company allows employees to share opinions “as long as my advocacy is on my own time.”

Black & Veatch did not say specifically whether Brownlee spoke to anyone about Hoedl. Instead, in a statement to The Star on Monday, spokesman Jim Suhr said the City Council had not asked the company “to provide our view on the proposed ordinance. And although we fully support the participation of our professionals in the civic process, they do not represent the company in their individual capacity without permission.”

Hoedl and others plan to publicly ask for Brownlee’s resignation at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Olathe is the last of Johnson County’s major cities to consider adding the statute, aimed at protecting the LGBT community from being denied housing, employment or services because of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Last month, Overland Park became the largest city in Kansas to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance. Next, Fairway plans to hold a special meeting on Thursday to consider adopting LGBT protections.