With assurance Overland Park won’t turn into Las Vegas, city OKs huge light display

Putting fears aside about Overland Park losing its suburban feel, the planning commission this week greenlighted massive, moving digital displays on top of four office buildings, the first such permanent project to come to the city.

Developer Kenneth Block wants to permanently display artwork on digital boards that wrap around the top of buildings at CityPlace, near U.S. 69 and College Boulevard. The art would be animated in multicolored LED lights.

But getting approval to do so has been a lengthy process. Over the past few months, city officials have debated the differences between art and advertising. Some have been concerned that bright, moving lights would drastically change the look of the Kansas City suburb. That fear continues to pop up as the city considers more requests for electronic signs.

“This isn’t going to be a Vegas thing,” said Curtis Holland, an attorney representing the developer. “There’s no blinking lights or fast-moving lights. It’s not like that. It’s really intended to be appropriate to the community to display artwork.”

Despite some members voicing concerns about the lights distracting drivers or being a nuisance, the planning commission moved the project forward. Next, the City Council will have the final say.

Block, with Block Real Estate Services, demonstrated what the art displays would look like in August. A giant board wrapping around the top of WellSky Corporate Office, at 11300 Switzer Road, animated a colorful, textured paining by Overland Park artist Jeff Hanson.

Assuring the displays would be for showcasing art only, Block said the boards would add some excitement to his office development. One building is completed, and another three are on the way. All would be fitted with the digital boards.

“What frustrates me as a builder of buildings, is I look at these office parks and they’re just dead at night,” Block said. “What we’re trying to do here is really create a 100%, all-the-time project, where people are there and there is something going on all the time. From my view, I think that’s what we’ve been missing in the city of Overland Park and many other cities.”

Block has other projects throughout the Kansas City area, including one overlooking the County Club Plaza that will include a digital board. That, like other moving billboards seen in larger cities, will feature a video screen with a much brighter display, he said.

In Overland Park, the boards made up of LED lights are dimmer and only clearly visible at night.

“We’re trying to create value, not something that’s aggravating for people,” he said.

But some residents and city officials are concerned about the lights distracting drivers whizzing by on the highway.

Overland Park resident Mark Lanzrath also spoke at the meeting about his fear that the city will not have control over what is displayed.

“You’re basically opening up a Pandora’s box if you allow this,” he said. “Once it’s allowed you cannot control what is put up there.”

Block said a committee would be chosen to approve the artwork. The city has stipulated that the displays may not be used for advertising or logos. Block has been incorporating sculptures and other art into all of his new buildings at CityPlace.

“I’m very excited about this lighting. I think it’s going to be a very iconic piece for Overland Park,” planning commission member Kip Strauss said. “I think it will add a lot of positive conversation to the future of Overland Park.”