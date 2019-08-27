Developer wants to light up OP with huge digital display. But city could pull the plug

“Cruising the Carribean,” by Jeff Hanson The developer of CityPlace in Overland Park wants to include art throughout all of his buildings, including a giant digital board displaying an animated painting by artist Jeff Hanson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The developer of CityPlace in Overland Park wants to include art throughout all of his buildings, including a giant digital board displaying an animated painting by artist Jeff Hanson.

Developer Kenneth Block wants to add some color to his glass and concrete office buildings popping up at CityPlace in Overland Park.

But his plan to display a painting by local artist Jeff Hanson — animated in multicolored LED lights on a giant digital board — has to be approved by the city first. Some Overland Park officials worry that an influx of bright, colorful lights could diminish the city’s suburban feel.

“Those who have been to a meeting where we have talked about electronic signs know that I am concerned that we start implementing them in a managed and efficient way — so that we don’t turn into the Las Vegas Strip, especially on our interstates,” Councilman Curt Skoog said during an Aug. 5 meeting when the City Council was considering a different light display.

Tuesday night, officials will get a first-hand look at how large, electronic displays could decorate Overland Park in the near future.

Block, with Block Real Estate Services, promises the digital board — at the top of the recently opened WellSky Corporate Office at 11300 Switzer Road — isn’t there to advertise to cars whizzing by on nearby U.S. 69. He will demonstrate the possibilities with a digital display of a bright, boldly textured painting by Hanson, a legally blind Overland Park artist whose work now sells for tens of thousands of dollars.

He likens the display to those in downtown Kansas City and other large metros.

“You see this in other cities, in Times Square and things like that, where people use digital technology to express themselves,” Block said. “In our case, it’s not for the purpose of signage or advertising. It’s more for the purpose of providing an opportunity to show some artistic work and to really make these buildings more than just a place to go to work.”

And Block said he is building something similar at a new high-rise office building, 46 Penn Centre, on the Country Club Plaza.

But the problem, he said, is that Overland Park and many other cities don’t have guidelines for digital signs and displays. Sean Reilly, a spokesman for the city, said the Planning Commission will consider Block’s request on Sept. 9.

“Overland Park has signage codes and things like that, but in our case, this is not signage. This is not a billboard with our names on it,” Block said. “This is about displaying art and changing how people look at real estate.”

Block said he’s received special-use permits in the past to temporarily display digital fireworks on the board for the Fourth of July. But now he’s asking for the lights to be on full time.

Throughout City Hall, officials have been talking about regulating electronic signs in recent months. Reilly said developers of the multisport and retail complex Bluhawk, southwest of U.S. 69 and 159th Street, also have asked to display digital signs along their property.

And even a company’s request to display an electronic holiday sign this winter took up a large chunk of the City Council meeting on Aug. 5. The council ended up approving the request from Creative Consumer Concepts, near Roe Avenue and College Boulevard.

“This is probably going to be the biggest impact we’re going to have on our local, visual environment in Overland Park: how we manage the implementation of electronic signs,” Skoog told the council.

Block has been incorporating art into all of his new buildings at CityPlace, just south of College Boulevard, but this is the first digital display.

Overland Park artist Jeff Hanson, pictured here at age 19, has raised more than a million dollars for charity through his acrylic canvases. He’s legally blind. Special to The Star

It’s an animated version of “Cruising the Caribbean” by Hanson, whose bright style pops for those with limited vision. He has sold paintings to the likes of Elton John, Billy Joel and Olivia Wilde, with thousands of dollars in proceeds going to the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Hanson lost most of his vision because of a tumor on his optic nerve.

Hanson soon hopes to add some six-figure donations to the Children’s Tumor Foundation

If it’s approved, Block said he will consider adding digital boards to other office buildings under construction. When the project is completed, four office buildings will stand in a row along the highway, with new apartment buildings nearby.

“We could set up conduits underground so that we can tie these buildings together,” he said. “We could have an art piece going on one, then shifting to the other three buildings and back and forth. It could be really amazing. When it’s all said and done, you could have a 1,000-foot-long art exhibit.”

The Offices at CityPlace will include four corporate buildings. The Overland Park City Council recently voted to issue $30 million in economic development revenue bonds for the construction of the CityPlace Corporate Centre I building closest to College Boulevard. cityplacekc.com