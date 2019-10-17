At KCI, workers drill ‘test piles’ into soil to prepare foundation for new terminal

It’s a foundational moment at KCI.

Two new 80-foot cranes signal the next phase in construction of the $1.5 billion air terminal—installation of more than 2,000 “test piles” to guide workers in pouring the foundation. Drilling devices are removing soil and replacing it with cement-based grout and rebar to create a network of underground pillars.

The piles are connected to sensors that will conduct tests to determine how much pressure each can take. They will not be part of the final foundation, but will help builders determine its design. Airport officials said this week that permanent foundation work could begin sometime this fall.

The city said it hopes to have the terminal open for passengers in early 2023.