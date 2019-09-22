‘I promise I’m with you’ Former VP Joe Biden speaks to striking auto workers in KCK

Former VP Joe Biden speaks to striking workers in KCK Sunday Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to a group of striking auto workers in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday. Members of UAW Local 31 are striking at the General Motors Fairfax plant in KCK. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to a group of striking auto workers in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday. Members of UAW Local 31 are striking at the General Motors Fairfax plant in KCK.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden told a group of striking auto workers in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday it was “simply not fair,” that CEOs have benefited from the bailout of GM while workers were left behind.

Biden made the remarks while visiting members of UAW Local 31 at the General Motors Fairfax plant who are striking after contract negotiations between United Auto Workers and the company reached a standstill last week.

The strike started last week when 150 people walked out of the Fairfax assembly plant at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The union workers are asking for better wages, profit sharing, job security and changes to the company’s treatment of temporary workers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I promise I’m with you,” Biden told the workers.

Biden is talking about the shrinking middle class pic.twitter.com/Q2QxJlxjue — Katie Moore (@katie_reports) September 22, 2019

One striker told The Star Monday that they are prepared to spend “as long as it takes.”

The Fairfax plant, which builds the Chevy Malibu and Cadillac XT4, employs 2,421 people.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, visited the plant Thursday to show her support.

The nationwide strike, the first of its kind since 2007, has stopped factory lines at 53 GM facilities.

Biden is one of many Democratic presidential candidates arriving at picket lines.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar went to Detroit Thursday and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan met Monday with strikers in Lordstown, Ohio, where GM halted production earlier this year, laying off 1,400 employees.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders plan to visit strikers later in the week.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver has endorsed Biden in the Democratic primary for president.

Biden will be the third presidential candidate to visit the Kansas City area recently. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke visited over the summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.