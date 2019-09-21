Former VP Joe Biden to meet with General Motors strikers in KCK Sunday

Kansas governor Laura Kelly visits UAW amidst General Motors strike Kansas governor Laura Kelly paid a visit to United Auto Workers Local 31 on Thursday. She spoke to workers striking General Motors outside the Fairfax plant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas governor Laura Kelly paid a visit to United Auto Workers Local 31 on Thursday. She spoke to workers striking General Motors outside the Fairfax plant.

Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Kansas City, Kansas, Sunday, according to local Democratic Party officials.

The candidate will join employees of the General Motors Fairfax plant who are striking after contract negotiations between United Auto Workers and the company reached a standstill last week.

According to Facebook posts from the Lee’s Summit Democrats and Jackson County Democrats, Biden will be at the UAW Local 31 location from 2:15 to 3:15 Sunday.

Biden will be the third presidential candidate to visit the Kansas City area recently. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke visited over the summer.

