Steps toward border war ceasefire continue with KC plan to cap some local incentives

Governors celebrate end of border war: 'That's how healthy rivalries should work' Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appeared at a Governors Summit at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, to sign an agreement to stop using tax incentives to lure businesses over the state line.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas took a step Thursday to comply with Kansas’ requests in efforts to shut down the so-called economic development border war.

Lucas, who took office last month, proposed an ordinance to be formally introduced at the afternoon City Council session that would limit Kansas City’s use of property tax incentives to lure businesses and jobs from communities in Kansas. The ordinance complies with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order, which made it a condition of her state’s ceasefire agreement.

For years, Kansas and Missouri spent taxpayer funds to lure jobs back and forth from communities in the metro area. But this year, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, and Kelly, a Democrat, agreed to halt the practice.

Parson signed a bill in June that barred Missouri from offering state tax incentives to companies that relocate from Wyandotte, Miami and Johnson Counties. Kelly soon followed with an executive order.

But Kelly’s order stipulated that local governments in Missouri also had to ratchet down their use of property tax abatements — often used as incentives for businesses setting up shop on both sides of the state line — to 10 years to correspond with the limit in Kansas. Missouri communities can abate those taxes for up to 25 years, potentially giving them an advantage.

Lucas’ proposal would follow that request, limiting property tax incentives to 10 years for companies hopping the border.

The proposal comes even as companies wring the last remnants of border war incentives out of the states.

Waddell & Reed, an Overland Park-based firm, will get $62 million in incentives from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to jump the state line.

While the state is still working through details, officials say the project is grandfathered in because it was underway before the two states celebrated their truce on Aug. 13.

A state official said the incentives were not related to the border war and that the move “supports both Missouri and Kansas, so it’s a positive thing for both states.”

But critics of the practice of luring companies back and forth across the state line decried the award as a prime example of poor public policy.

Waddell & Reed recently informed Kansas regulators of their plans to cut 158 jobs. The firm earlier this year announced plans to relocate to Missouri.

In exchange for $62 million from the Missouri Works program, Waddell & Reed pledged to invest about $90 million in its new headquarters in Missouri and bring 1,039 workers at an average salary of more than $157,000, the state said.

Lucas said in an interview he hopes the Waddell & Reed move is among the last such projects.