Correction: Federal judge will consider whether to pause Missouri’s 8-week abortion ban

Protesters stand in front of the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis in May. The clinic is the state’s sole abortion provider. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that the judge had issued a preliminary injunction. The judge is still considering whether to do so.

A federal judge said Monday he will consider whether to temporarily block parts of Missouri’s new abortion law, including a ban on abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy, from going into effect.

In a hearing at the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Missouri’s Kansas City courthouse, Judge Howard Sachs said he will make decision Tuesday morning, the day before the law is set to be implemented. Read the latest here.