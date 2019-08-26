Federal judge will order a pause of Missouri’s 8-week abortion ban

Rare look inside abortion provider clinic in one of Missouri’s neighboring states Hope Clinic for Women, located 10 minutes from St. Louis, gave The Star a tour of their facility. The clinic has been taking steps in the event Missouri only abortion provider is forced to close. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hope Clinic for Women, located 10 minutes from St. Louis, gave The Star a tour of their facility. The clinic has been taking steps in the event Missouri only abortion provider is forced to close.

A federal judge said Monday he will temporarily block parts of Missouri’s new abortion law, including a ban on abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy, from going into effect Wednesday.

In a hearing at the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Missouri’s Kansas City courthouse, Judge Howard Sachs said he will issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, which will stay in place throughout litigation.

The legal challenge was filed July 30 by the Planned Parenthood division that runs Missouri’s sole abortion clinic in St. Louis.

The Missouri law, signed by Gov. Mike Parson in May, not only criminalizes abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy, but also includes provisions that would prohibit abortions after 14-, 18- and 20-weeks of pregnancy if the earlier bans are found unconstitutional.

The law does does make an exception for medical emergencies, but not for victims of rape or incest. Doctors who perform abortions after eight weeks face five to 15 years in prison.

Planned Parenthood is challenging the bans based on gestational age, as well as the prohibition on abortions based on the sex, race or diagnosis of Down’s Syndrome.

It claimed the law contradicts the 1992 Supreme Court ruling that a state can’t prohibit a woman from terminating her pregnancy before viability. Since a fetus can’t survive outside of its mother’s womb at eight weeks, 14 weeks, 18 weeks or 20 weeks, the law is unconstitutional, it said.

The state argued that a majority of abortions in Missouri are performed prior to 8 weeks of pregnancy.

Missouri is part of the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals, which has invalidated similar laws in Arkansas and North Dakota.

Legal representation has been provided by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, attorneys from the national and Missouri chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union, the Kansas City law office of Arthur Benson, and New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.