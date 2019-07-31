Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas to be inaugurated, celebrated in series of KC events

Newly elected Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas addresses his supporters Quinton Lucas thanks supporters after defeating fellow city council member Jolie Justus to be Kansas City’s next mayor. Lucas celebrates with his mom, Quincy Bennett as he gives his speech at his watch party Tuesday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Quinton Lucas thanks supporters after defeating fellow city council member Jolie Justus to be Kansas City’s next mayor. Lucas celebrates with his mom, Quincy Bennett as he gives his speech at his watch party Tuesday night.

Kansas Citians can expect several days of City Hall fanfare as Mayor-elect Quinton Lucas takes office, succeeding two-term Mayor Sly James.

Lucas, who defeated outgoing Councilwoman Jolie Justus in the June mayor’s race, takes office Thursday along with six new and six returning members of the City Council. A swearing-in ceremony is planned for Thursday morning on the south steps at City Hall.

After that comes a raft of celebrations — some new and some old — “designed to honor Kansas City’s diverse community and engage Kansas Citians of all ages,” according to a press release from Lucas’ team.

After the swearing-in, city staff are invited to a cookout at Ilus W. Davis park, just north of City Hall. The celebration hearkens back to James’ first inauguration in 2011, which he celebrated with a picnic for city staff at Starlight Theater.

Lucas’ team is also hosting a free block party for First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District. The event on Baltimore Avenue between 18th and 19th streets will have a DJ, lawn games, temporary tattoos and a photo booth.

Lucas will also have a Saturday evening reception, the “Inaugural Toast” as an Eventbrite page calls it, at Union Station featuring drinks and dessert. Tickets start at $75 per couple and go up to a “diamond level” fare of $3,000.

Two of Lucas’ predecessors, Mark Funkhouser and Kay Barnes, also had evening celebrations following their inaugurations.

James skipped the tradition in 2011 when he held his picnic for city staff. In 2015, he and the City Council were sworn in at the Gem Theater in the 18th & Vine Jazz District. After that, the crowd went to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum for the Heart of America Hot Dog Festival.

Funkhouser’s 2007 soirée cost $128,000, raised from corporations, casinos, law firms and trade groups.

Barnes’ celebration cost less than $30,000, paid for with public money and ticket sales.

Lucas said last week that the toast is entirely funded by campaign or private proceeds.