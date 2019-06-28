Planned Parenthood in St. Louis granted stay to offer abortions during licensing case

Protesters stand in front of the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis in May. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

An administrative hearing commissioner has granted the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis a stay Friday, allowing it to continue to provide abortions while it appeals the state’s denial of its license.

The order by Commissioner Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi was issued hours before the scheduled expiration of a court order that kept the clinic doors open to abortion patients.

After suing in St. Louis City Circuit Court, Planned Parenthood was told by a judge to appeal the rejection of its license renewal application to the commission, a tribunal in which individual commissioners resolve disputes between state agencies and individuals or businesses. St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer gave Planned Parenthood until Friday at 5 p.m. to appeal.

Planned Parenthood filed its appeal with the AHC Monday and has a hearing set for Aug. 1. Dandamudi, appointed by former Gov. Jay Nixon in 2011, was assigned the case.

In an order issued Friday, Dandamudi asserted that there was likelihood of Planned Parenthood succeeding on the merit of its claims and would face irreparable harm if its license were to be discontinued throughout the case.

A request for comment to Planned Parenthood was not immediately answered.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.