Missouri judge to Planned Parenthood: appeal license decision to state panel

Planned Parenthood advocates march in St. Louis, last abortion clinic in Missouri could close Protesters opposed to Missouri's restrictive abortion law gathered at the St. Louis arch Thursday, May 30, 2019. Anti-abortion protesters maintain presence at the clinic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Protesters opposed to Missouri's restrictive abortion law gathered at the St. Louis arch Thursday, May 30, 2019. Anti-abortion protesters maintain presence at the clinic.

A St. Louis judge has extended a preliminary injunction that allows a St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic to continue offering abortions.

The judge granted the preliminary injunction to Planned Parenthood until the end of the week, in order for the St. Louis clinic to appeal the denial of its license to the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission (AHC).

In an order issued Monday, St. Louis City Court Judge Michael Stelzer said that injunction, which allows the St. Louis clinic to continue to offer abortions, will end Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. He also dismissed almost all the claims brought by Planned Parenthood against the state’s health department, which is in charge of approving or denying the clinic’s license.

The clinic is the last provider of abortions in Missouri.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Citing an ongoing investigation into patient care, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services allowed the clinic’s license to lapse May 31. Planned Parenthood preemptively sued, and a temporary restraining order, then preliminary injunction, allowed for the clinic to keep its doors open to patients looking for abortions. Upon Stelzer’s order, DHSS made a final decision on the clinic’s license Friday and formally rejected its application.

Stelzer dismissed Planned Parenthood’s claims for failing to exhaust administrative remedies, mirroring the DHSS’s argument in court.

The AHC, which handles disputes between state agencies and individuals or businesses, often reviews licensing matters. The four commissioners — three of whom were appointed by former Gov. Jay Nixon — hear cases individually and their decisions can be subject to judicial review.

The newest commissioner, Philip Prewitt, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson earlier in the month. In a bid for the state house, he received support from Missouri Right to Life, and as a Macon County associate circuit judge, he was reprimanded by the Missouri Supreme Court for urging support of a teen pregnancy resource center, according to the Associated Press.

Cases are assigned to commissioners on a rotating basis. Prewitt has said he would consider recusing himself if the Planned Parenthood case were to come before him.

Stelzer dismissed the claims “without prejudice,” meaning they can be brought before the court again. Both sides were ordered to pay their own court costs.

A request for comment to Planned Parenthood was not immediately returned.