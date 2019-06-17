Former FBI agent who investigated Greitens indicted for perjury, evidence tampering

Former FBI agent William Don Tisaby, left, is accompanied by attorney Jermaine Wooten as he turns himself in at St. Louis Police headquarters on Monday, June 17, 2019, in St Louis. Tisaby has been charged in a perjury investigation related to the prosecution of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. AP

The former FBI agent chosen by the St. Louis City prosecutor to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens has been indicted on six counts of perjury and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to documents unsealed Monday in St. Louis City Circuit Court.

William Don Tisaby, 66, a Michigan-based private investigator, was hired by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to assist in a probe following allegations that Greitens took a partially nude photograph of a woman without her consent while they were having an affair in 2015. The woman was allegedly bound and blindfolded when the photo was taken, and she says he threatened to release it if she ever spoke about the affair.

Gardner charged Greitens with invasion of privacy.

But the charge was dropped when Greitens defense team accused Tisaby of perjury and said it planned to call Gardner at trial as a witness.

In June 2018, a St. Louis Circuit Court judge appointed Gerard “Jerry” Carmody as a special prosecutor to assist in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation and handle any resulting charges.

In the court documents made public Monday, Carmody accuses Tisaby, 66, of lying multiple times during a deposition and concealing notes from Greitens’ legal team.

Carmody did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tisaby’s attorney Jermaine Wooten did not immediately return a request for comment left with his office.

Dowd Bennett, the St. Louis law firm that handled Greitens’ legal defense, declined to comment.

In appointing Carmody, a judge said that Gardner had a conflict of interest in the perjury case. Through court filings, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has maintained that the investigation into Tisaby to be a “fishing expedition.”





The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said it declined to comment due to a court-mandated gag order.