Missouri auditor begins citizen-requested review of Raytown’s financial practices

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says her office has launched a citizen-requested audit of Raytown’s financial practices, according to a news release issued Friday.

The review will also include an audit of the Raytown Municipal Court.

The audit comes after residents petitioned the state auditor’s office, collecting 1,623 signatures — exceeding the required 1,337 signatures — in support of a review of the city government.

The state auditor’s office explained the process to the board of aldermen during a June 4 meeting.

The estimated cost for the audit is $75,000 to $100,000, Audit Manager Todd Schuler told the Raytown aldermen.

He said the city will not be charged for work done for the municipal court.

“Our objectives for the audit of the city are to review internal controls that exist in the city over various financial functions,” Schuler said in the meeting. “We plan to review compliance with state laws, city ordinances, any other applicable statutory or city rules that exist, and we’re going to look at economy and efficiency of certain management practices. We’re going to come out, we’re going to do some survey work and identify the areas where we believe some audit work is necessary.”

In a statement, the city said the scope of the audit will mainly focus on Nov. 1, 2017, through Oct. 31, 2018. It’s expected to take up to six months to complete.

“The city staff did not request the audit, but we will cooperate with Auditor Galloway’s staff,” City Administrator Damon Hodges said in a statement. “Our staff will continue to operate in a transparent manner and is open to the recommendations from the state audit staff. I look at the audit as a tool to assist city staff to continue to focus on efficiency and make improvements for addressing the concerns of its citizens.”

Anyone with information related to the audit is asked to contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline by calling 800-347-8597, by emailing moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by using the online submission form at auditor.mo.gov/hotline. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.