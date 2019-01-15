Raytown police chief announces retirement after 43 years with department

Raytown Police Chief Jim Lynch announced Tuesday that he will retire effective Feb. 14 after a 43-year career that began as a patrol officer.

He began serving as chief when he was elected to the post in 2001 and in recent years dealt with the city’s financial stress and the layoffs of officers.

“I would like to thank the Raytown community for their continued support through the years, of not just me, but the men and women of the Raytown Police Department,” Lynch said in a written statement.

“I have lived in Raytown for decades and have raised my children here. I am grateful to be part of the Raytown community and to the people of Raytown, I say thank you for allowing me to serve you.”

Lynch was promoted from patrol officer to detective in 1983 and served on the Metro Squad that teamed up to investigate major cases in the Kansas City area.

He rose through the ranks as sergeant and then left to work for General Accident Insurance Company as a special investigator in 1996, but stayed connected to the Raytown Police Department as a reserve sergeant.

He returned when he was elected police chief in 2001.