‘Go Chiefs!’ Mayor, KC leaders celebrate NFL’s decision to host 2023 draft downtown

Kansas City business and political leaders on Wednesday triumphed in the news that the NFL had selected downtown to host the 2023 draft.

The NFL announced from its owners meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla., that it would hold the 2023 draft in the area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

It was welcome news to local politicos, who often talk about Kansas City’s need to compete for tourism and convention business.

“Kansas City is thrilled to have been selected to host the NFL Draft in 2023,” said Mayor Sly James. “This is what happens when we work together to make big things happen, and it’s a testament to our residents who love this city and can’t wait to welcome the legions of fans who I promise you will have an incredible time here in KC.”

Others on the City Council were quick to celebrate the NFL’s decision.

Councilman Quinton Lucas, 3rd District at-large and a candidate for mayor, called it “outstanding news.”

“As a huge Chiefs fan, this is one of the most exciting things I’ve heard in some years, and I look forward to being able to shout, ‘Go Chiefs!’ downtown, not just out at the stadium.”

He said it reflected “years of hard work by our city to make sure we are attractive to those both in Kansas City and outside.”

“I want to commend the city manager and the Kansas City Sports Commission for their great work with the National Football League and so many others in making sure that Kansas City will be seen in a positive light on the national scale,” Lucas said.

Councilman Scott Taylor, 6th District at-large, called the city “a real football town that deserves to host the NFL draft.”





“As a season ticket holder since the late 1980s, I couldn’t be more excited at the announcement by the NFL,” Taylor said. “This will inject millions of dollars into our local economy and like the MLB All Star game highlight the great things we all love about Kansas City for the nation.”

Kansas City has undertaken several key projects in recent years with the goal of attracting convention and tourism business, including the Loews Kansas City Convention Center Hotel under construction in the Crossroads Arts District — due open next year — and the forthcoming single-terminal rebuild at Kansas City International Airport. That’s expected in early 2023.

With conventions and tourism, proponents of such projects argue, comes outside investment in the city. It’s estimated that this year’s draft, held in Nashville, generated $224 million in economic impact, according to Titans Online.

Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council, called the draft a “historic moment.”

“April is the perfect time of the year to showcase our amazing city and our unrivaled passion for the NFL,” Cowden said.

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that the draft would be a “key moment for our city as we welcome thousands of football fans in person and millions more watching from around the world.”

“Our new single terminal airport will give those fans a great first impression from the moment they arrive,” the organization said. “From the 2012 MLB All-Star Game, to back-to-back World Series, to years of hosting the Big 12 tournament, to the great fans of Sporting KC, and of course our Chiefs, Kansas City has proven we are a major league city and a favorite of sports fans across the country.”





Kansas City Sports Commission President & CEO Kathy Nelson said the city was thrilled to host the “prestigious event.”

“Hometown pride runs deep in the Midwest. We are excited to show the world our unparalleled passion for sports — especially our passion for professional football,” Nelson said in a statement. “Fans from every corner of the country should look forward to experiencing Kansas City’s hospitality, our vibrant food scene, innovative neighborhoods, historic attractions and a whole lot of fun in 2023.”