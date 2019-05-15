KBI: Probe of possible ‘double dipping’ at KCK police chief’s lake house sent to DA

KCK police chief lease on county-owned house raises questions Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler has arranged to live for two years in a county-owned house in Wyandotte County Lake Park. But officials did not put the lease in writing until after a taxpayer asked questions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler has arranged to live for two years in a county-owned house in Wyandotte County Lake Park. But officials did not put the lease in writing until after a taxpayer asked questions.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation into whether Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler “double dipped” by taking time off to work on a property he is leasing from the Unified Government.

The investigation, which was opened in February, was turned over to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office for review last week, KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood told the Star in an email Wednesday.

The District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to the Star’s request for comment.

The investigation was requested by Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree in early February after questions were raised about the chief’s use of a government-owned lake house.

In December the Star reported that Zeigler had been living in the house for nearly a year paying little rent in exchange for making improvements to the property based on what was originally a “handshake deal.”

The lease was written and signed on Aug. 24 after a citizen inquired about the deal.

In the lease, Zeigler agreed to pay $19,000 to rent the house for two years. However, the lease said he would be credited for expenses, labor and mileage incurred while working on the home.

As a result, Zeigler owed less than $1,300 in rent as of December.

Ziegler and city officials have defended the agreement, saying the property needed repairs and the arrangements were made ethically.