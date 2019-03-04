Investigation of KCK police chief looks into alleged double-dipping in lake house deal

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler “double dipped,” when he took time off to work on property he is leasing from the United Government at Wyandotte County Lake, the chief announced Monday.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree requested the KBI investigation on Feb. 12, according to a spokeswoman for the state law enforcement agency. The KBI initiated an investigation on Feb. 22 and it remains ongoing.

Citizens and open government advocates had raised questions last year about the police chief’s use of the county-owned lake house.

For months, Zeigler lived in the house at Wyandotte Lake Park under a handshake deal with Unified Government officials that allowed him to pay little rent in return for making repairs to the property.

Officials put the lease in writing after a citizen inquired about it.

On Monday Zeigler sent an email to members of the Police Department about investigation. The Police Department later released a written statement about it.

“Chief Zeigler was recently made aware that a criminal investigation regarding the use of his accrued personal time to work on the house located at the Wyandotte County Lake had been initiated,” the statement said.

The investigation is focused on whether Zeigler “double dipped” when he took time off to work on the house.

“In an effort to be extremely transparent with the members of his Department, he issued an email to the organization informing them of the pending inquiry,” the statement said.

“Chief Zeigler further explained that he felt it was best that the men and women of the KCKPD learned of this investigation from him rather than through the inevitable rumor mill.”

Zeigler declined to comment further.

The Star reported on Zeigler’s lake house deal in December. The agreement called for him to pay $19,000 in rent over two years, starting from Jan. 1, 2018. But under the terms of the arrangement he ended up paying little in rent.

As part of the agreement, he is credited for expenses, labor and mileage he’s incurred while making improvements to the house.

Because of the credits, Zeigler owed less than $1,300 in rent as of December.

From Dec. 29, 2017, through July 26, he claimed more than $18,530 in expenses, including $672.53 in mileage and $5,765 in labor costs by him and others.

For months, no written record of the agreement existed. Officials put the lease in writing after a citizen inquired about it last summer.

County residents, open government advocates and a Unified Government commissioner raised concerns about the way the agreement was formed without a lease in writing.

Zeigler defended the agreement, saying he had receipts and photos to show the work he did on the property. County administrator Doug Bach said the house was in need of repair.

In December, Mayor David Alvey said in a written statement that he thought the arrangements Zeigler made with the county were done ethically and in the best interests of the residents of Wyandotte County.