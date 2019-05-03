Government & Politics
U.S. Department of Transportation sends $2 million to Missouri for flood-damaged roads
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will steer $2 million in emergency funding to repair roads and bridges damaged by floods in Missouri.
Flooding in March caused an estimated $10 million in damage and led to 215 road closures in 55 counties, the agency said. As of last week, 46 roads remained closed because of the flooding.
The initial $2 million is intended to restore essential traffic.
“These emergency funds will help Missouri repair roads and bridges that were heavily damaged as a result of severe storms in March,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
The state is still waiting on President Donald Trump to approve a federal emergency declaration to trigger disaster aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and for Congress to pass a disaster aid package.
Gov. Mike Parson formally requested the declaration last month and the state’s entire congressional delegation has urged its approval.
