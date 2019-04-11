Lawrence prosecutor drops DUI charge against Kansas City Councilman Quinton Lucas

Kansas City councilman Quinton Lucas arrested on suspicion of DUI in October Kansas City Councilman and mayoral candidate Quinton Lucas was arrested on suspicion of DUI last October arrest in Lawrence, Kansas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Councilman and mayoral candidate Quinton Lucas was arrested on suspicion of DUI last October arrest in Lawrence, Kansas.

A driving under the influence charge against Kansas City Councilman Quinton Lucas was dropped Thursday morning because of insufficient evidence.

Lucas, who is running against Councilwoman Jolie Justus for mayor, was slated to go to trial Thursday afternoon on the charge, which stems from an October arrest in Lawrence, Kansas.

His campaign announced the dismissal in a press release, and Carol Brown with the Lawrence Municipal Court confirmed the outcome.

Lucas was arrested after being found asleep in his parked car near downtown Lawrence following a fundraiser. He is an instructor at the University of Kansas School of Law.

Lucas has maintained throughout the court proceedings that he recognized he could not drive home to Kansas City and chose instead to wait in his car until he could safely operate it. Then, he says, he fell asleep.

In the release, Lucas called it a fair and expected result.

“I am proud that I made the responsible choice not to drive that night,” Lucas said. “More importantly, this process has continued to make clear that access to justice is often out of reach for many in our society. I’ve been blessed with the time and resources to have the legal system function as it is intended. Too few in our society have that opportunity.”

According to the release, Lucas made a $1,000 donation to Legal Aid “to help broaden access to the basic rights citizens are entitled to under law.”