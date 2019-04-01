Parson faces unrest among Missouri conservatives as he heads into 2020

As Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gears up to run for his first full term next year, there are rumblings of rebellion on his right flank.
Some conservatives in the state, frustrated by what they regard as Parson’s too-moderate agenda, would like to see the incumbent Republican draw a primary challenge.
Others are still stinging from the downfall of former Gov. Eric Greitens, who Parson replaced last summer after an avalanche of scandals and criminal charges forced him to resign to avoid criminal prosecution and impeachment.
For now, it’s highly unlikely Parson will face a real threat from within his own party in 2020. But interviews with lawmakers, legislative staff, Capitol lobbyists and political activists reveal unrest among conservatives who grumble that Parson does not reflect the mood of the party or the state.
“The fact is that Mike didn’t run for governor before. Mike ran for lieutenant governor,” said John Lamping, a former Republican state senator from St. Louis County. “So for Mike to be able to run for election the first time and not face a primary, that hardly seems appropriate. But the fact of the matter is that it’s very hard to primary a sitting governor in your own party.”
“The conservatives in Missouri,” Lamping said, “would love to have a conservative to support.”
Diane Neff, managing director of America First MO PAC, said she hasn’t made up her mind about the governor. Fellow conservatives she’s talked to echo the concern that Parson was never elected governor, and “they have questions about whether he would have been their choice.”
James Harris, a longtime political adviser for Parson, said the governor deserves credit for navigating the state through a difficult time following Greitens’ resignation.
“Since assuming office, Gov. Parson has done a fantastic job working to heal our state and take a unifying tone,” Harris said, “all while demonstrating his commitment to conservative governance.”
Still, there’s no mistaking the signs of discontent. Some looking for an alternative to Parson have floated a name: Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
“If he ran I’d support him in a heartbeat,” said Mark Anthony Jones, former chairman of the Jackson County Republican Party. He added that he personally encouraged Ashcroft to run several months ago, “but I don’t think he’s going to primary a sitting governor.”
Jones said Ashcroft told him privately that he didn’t have the stomach for a primary against Parson. Jones said he loves Ashcroft for that, but he can’t help wishing someone would challenge Parson from the right.
“He’s not a conservative,” Jones said of Parson. “He’s a moderate and that doesn’t play well in Missouri politics. But it got him elected” as lieutenant governor.
Ashcroft — the son of former Missouri governor, U.S. Senator and U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft — poured cold water on the idea of a 2020 gubernatorial run in an interview with The Star this week, saying, “I fully support the current governor.”
“I expect I’m going to run for secretary of state,” Ashcroft said. “I love what I get to do … And if the people will allow me to do it again, I will happily do it again.”
Parson’s critics are quick to point out that many of the governor’s longtime advisers are associated with the low-income housing tax credit industry — a group Greitens firmly believed conspired to publicize the allegations of coercive and violent sexual misconduct that ultimately upended his political career.
While Jones wasn’t a big fan of Greitens, he was upset at how the former governor was forced out of office.
“He’s the establishment who helped push out Greitens,” Jones said of Parson.
Tony Monetti, an Air Force veteran who finished second in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate last year, has also floated his name as a possible primary challenger for Parson. He couldn’t be reached for comment.
John Hancock, a longtime GOP consultant serving as chairman of Uniting Missouri, a political action committee created to help elect Parson governor in 2020, said he’d be shocked if anyone stepped forward to challenge the governor next year.
“We are seeing a lot of enthusiasm for the governor as we do events across the state,” Hancock said. “He’s done a great job since taking office under very difficult circumstances.”
He’s also “got the confidence of the party’s donors,” Hancock said.
Uniting Missouri has raised more than $2 million, including $1 million from GOP mega donor Rex Sinquefield.
Parson hasn’t officially announced his intention to run next year, but Hancock said “so far as we’re concerned, we are all systems go for a vigorous re-election.”
Zeff said the Sinquefield money is also a red flag because he is also backing of a plan to allow a statewide vote to force the merger of St. Louis County with St. Louis City.
Parson hasn’t taken a firm position on the merger issue, but Zeff said “voters in Kansas City and Springfield should get to decide the issue for St. Louis.” The governor’s association with Sinquefield has left merger critics with concerns, she said.
While any disaffection among conservatives is unlikely to result in a competitive 2020 primary, it is having an impact in the Missouri Capitol, where conservatives in the state Senate have thus far bottled up much of the governor’s legislative priorities.
Last year Parson was a vocal supporter of a ballot measure increasing the gas tax to pay for road and bridge repair.
His outspoken support for a tax increase earned him criticism from some in his party’s base.
Nick Reed, a conservative radio host in southwest Missouri, began referring to Parson as “Tax Hike Mike.” In some circles, the nickname has stuck.
Voters soundly rejected the gas tax increase in November, so Parson offered an alternative. He asked lawmakers in January to borrow $350 million to fund repairs on 250 bridges around the state.
Once again, some members of his party weren’t impressed, with members of the Senate conservative caucus deriding it as a “borrow and spend” plan.
When the Missouri House abandoned the $350 million bonding proposal, the conservative caucus celebrated.
“I wasn’t comfortable with previous plans that pushed the bill for today’s decisions onto our next generation,” said state Sen. Denny Hoskins, a Warrensburg Republican and conservative caucus member.
Parson has also championed a series of programs aimed at workforce development that some in his party have labeled corporate welfare. And he’s a proponent of a prescription drug monitoring program to combat the opioid epidemic, a proposal that the conservative caucus has vowed to oppose.
There is also heartburn about the governor’s budget proposal.
“There are larger increases in overall spending than the last three years of (Democratic) Gov. Jay Nixon’s term,” said state Sen. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles County. “It’s a lot of spending.”
Yet even those who vehemently disagree with Parson on policy seem to like him personally.
Eigel called the governor a “great ambassador for the state,” adding that there is “always a natural tension between branches of government. That’s healthy.”
“The governor’s focus on infrastructure and workforce development has been right,” Eigel said. “The disagreement, of course, is how do you get there.”
Lamping, the former state senator from St. Louis County, said Parson is “a Christian. He’s pro-gun. He’s pro-life. He’s all those things.”
But he’s also, Lamping said, someone who has supported tax increases, increased debt and endorsed “just about every tax credit program that came down the pike.”
“If it were 1970 in Missouri, Mike would be a Democrat,” he said. “I think Mike would be conservative blue dog Democrat.”
Seth Schibler, chairman of the Young Americans for Freedom at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, said he thinks a lot of conservatives who complain about Parson are “not entirely educated on his agenda.”
“I have heard some complaints by word of mouth and on social media saying that he’s been governing too Democratically, supporting the gas tax,” Schibler said. “I don’t really see why that is a partisan issue. Something needs to be done about the roads in Missouri.”
Hancock said the governor’s first year in office has been “exceptional in so many ways.”
Parson was able to re-establish a sense of normalcy, he said, after months of scandal under Greitens that nearly upended Missouri government.
“In very short order he stabilized a chaotic situation,” he said, “and put the state on strong footing.”
