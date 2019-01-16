Voters rejected Gov. Parson’s gas tax. Now he’s hoping to borrow millions instead.

Gov. Mike Parson wants lawmakers to borrow $351 million to help mend the state’s ailing bridges, his latest attempt to repair state infrastructure after his gas tax proposal was beaten back at the polls last fall.
Parson unveiled his proposal during his first State of the State Address to a joint session of the Missouri General Assembly on Wednesday, just six months after taking over as governor following the resignation of Eric Greitens.
“Over the years, we have seen proposals go before the voters and fail, but this cannot and does not mean we are expected to do nothing,” Parson said.
The $351 million bond package, which will cost the state roughly $30 million a year for the next 15 years, will be used to repair or replace 251 bridges. Parson also hopes the borrowed cash will create thousands of jobs while freeing up existing revenue in the department of transportation for other infrastructure projects.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Parson’s budget is banking on revenue growth in the upcoming fiscal year to pay for the uptick in government spending, fully fund the state’s K-12 education formula and keep core higher education spending from being cut.
Missouri’s public schools will see core funding rise from $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year to $3.55 billion in the fiscal year that begins July 1. There will also be a $10 million increase in funding for public school transportation.
The state’s public universities and colleges will not see an increase to their core funding under Parson’s proposed budget, but several scholarship programs will see a slight bump. The governor’s budget also allocates $20 million for maintenance at four-year universities.
Officials said his plan for the 2020 fiscal year will set aside $161.7 million in “budget savings” in case of emergency.
Parson also announced several reductions to make the spending plan work. The Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron will close, with staff and prisoners transferred to either nearby Western Missouri Correctional Center or other facilities around the state.
“If we are to deliver on meaningful priorities to the people of Missouri, tough decisions must be made,” Parson said.
Under his proposal 436 full time jobs in Missouri would be cut in at attempt at government efficiency. The Parson administration said the cuts would not come from layoffs, but instead be made through retirements, vacancies and resignations.
In his speech, the governor touted the move as happening “all while maintaining our conservative approach to managing and streamlining government services.”
The governor’s budget and annual speech comes as the state continues to see sluggish tax collections. As of Tuesday night, the state was $438 million behind in individual income tax collections from the same time last year, while net general revenue collections as a whole are down more than $449 million.
Just like families across Missouri having a responsible budget is important and a way of life,” Parson said. “For the first time in more than a decade, the Governor’s budget does not plan to spend every tax dollar.”
The GOP controlled Missouri General Assembly passed a phased in tax cut in 2014 and added another tax slashing measure on top of it last year, drawing comparisons from some to the curtailed tax cuts done in nearby Kansas by former Gov. Sam Brownback.
Parson suffered a loss at the ballot box in November when voters rejected the gas tax hike he championed for funding repairs to Missouri’s roads and bridges. Heading into the session, Parson said voters have spoken on a tax hike for infrastructure and that the legislature shouldn’t bother trying to place another on the ballot.
The program eating up the largest chunk of revenue growth in the budget is Medicaid, the federal health insurance program for the poor. Medicaid spending will grow from $10.6 billion this fiscal year to $11.2 billion for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Earlier Wednesday morning, some Senate Republicans denounced growth in government spending and taxation on the chamber’s floor and complained about how taxation can hamper economic growth.
Parson’s budget also includes cost of living increases for many state employees and additional increases to help some other employees meet market minimums. A key component of his budget proposal deals with the Missouri workforce. Legislation has already been filed that would create the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant, a $22.2 million program the administration says would help “fill a high-need skills gap.”
“In today’s world, a higher level of education should not simply mean getting college degrees,” Parson said.
In the Democratic response to Parson’s speech, Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh evoked former scandal plagued Gov. Eric Greitens tumultuous tenure as governor that ended with him resigning from office in June.
Greitens “put personal ambition and partisan politics before all else,” Walsh said, and added that she’s hopeful now those problems are behind Missouri.
“But simply being better than Eric Greitens is too law a bar to set for any of our leaders, too low for the kind of change we need,” Walsh said.
Comments