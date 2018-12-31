Committee that investigated Greitens hopes inquiries into former governor continue

The chairman of the House committee that investigated Eric Greitens said on Monday that he hopes the Missouri Ethics Commission will continue to probe allegations of campaign finance violations by the disgraced former governor.

Jay Barnes, a Republican from Jefferson City, released the 2,100-page final report on the House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight on New Year’s Eve. The committee’s jurisdiction in the matter ended on June 1 when Greitens resigned as he faced the prospect of impeachment.

“However, the Missouri Ethics Commission has the power to investigate and act,” Barnes said in a statement. “I remain hopeful the commission will take appropriate action to enforce Missouri’s campaign finance laws against Eric Greitens and those with whom he conspired to evade reporting requirements and voter-enacted campaign finance limits.”

In July, after Greitens resigned, Barnes filed a complaint with the commission alleging that Greitens and his allies set up a nonprofit, A New Missouri, as a shadow organization for the Greitens political operation. Regulations allowed the non-profit to skirt campaign donation limits and conceal the identities of donors.

“After it reviews that evidence, we are confident the commission will determine that punishment against Greitens and his associates is warranted under the law,” the committee said as it filed its report with the commission.

Officials with the commission, the agency that enforces compliance with campaign finance laws, said they could not comment on specific allegations made in Barnes’ report.

“To the extent Representative Barnes has referenced the Commission in his statements, the six Commissioners and its staff consider and conduct any enforcement of Missouri campaign finance law in a thorough, professional and non-biased manner,” said director Liz Ziegler.

Attached to the committee’s final report was a deluge of records and exhibits used to support its findings that the Greitens administration was mired in scandal.

Catherine Hanaway, a former U.S. attorney and counsel for A New Missouri and the Greitens gubernatorial campaign, sought in December to keep the committee’s records closed to the public.

In a Dec. 17 letter to Barnes, she said records provided to the committee were done so with the understanding that they would remain confidential.

“If the documents provided to the General Assembly were deemed public records, parties would refuse to cooperate without a subpoena and then assuredly would fight its enforcement with vigor through protracted litigation,” Hanaway wrote.

In an interview, she was dismissive of Barnes’ comments about the commission’s investigation.

“I’m not at all surprised by his comment since he filed the complaint last June, making those allegations,” Hanaway said. “Our position is they’re completely inaccurate...his allegations just simply aren’t true.”

The office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner also opposed release of the committee’s records. Gardner’s office filed two criminal charges against Greitens.

The committee gathered what it believed were credible accusations by a former hairdresser who said Greitens was coercive and sexually violent during a 2015 affair. Among the accusations were that he photographed her while she was tied up and threatened to post the picture if she ever mentioned her involvement with him. On another occasion he allegedly struck her. Over the next six months other revelations followed, engulfing his political career.

Greitens reached public office for the first time in 2016 on a campaign promise to clean up an ethically-lax Missouri political culture and to do battle with “career politicians.” Instead, his tenure was short and scandal-plagued, ending with his resignation on June 1.

The Missouri House formed the special investigative committee to look into the hairdresser’s allegations, an inquiry that would expand to cover several aspects of the governor’s administration.

The House committee said the panel’s investigation found evidence of “sexual assault and domestic violence” on Greitens’ part. It also accused a nonprofit formed in 2017 by Greitens’ allies of being a “criminal enterprise.”

Barnes, in a committee memo released after Greitens’ resignation, said A New Missouri was part of a grander scheme to funnel political contributions through a political nonprofit not legally required to reveal the names of donors.

The memo depicted Greitens and his allies as involved in the very activities he vowed as a candidate to sweep out of Missouri’s notoriously cash-obsessed legislature.

The committee sent a subpoena to A New Missouri, which the nonprofit fought in court. Greitens resigned a few days after a judge ruled that the committee’s subpoena was valid.

His resignation put an end to the special committee’s investigation.

Other scandals surfaced, too. There were claims that Greitens misused a grant from the John Templeton Foundation and Washington University in St. Louis to pay for his political staff, in contravention of the grant agreement.

There was also an inquiry into whether Greitens used a donor list from The Mission Continues, a veteran’s charity he founded in 2007, for his political campaign. The charity’s tax-exempt status would have been jeopardized if it was found to have provided a donor list to a political campaign.

But Greitens was accused, and later charged, with tampering with a computer to obtain the donor list without authorization. The charity always maintained that it did not provide the list, and an investigation by the Missouri Attorney General concluded last week that no one in decision-making authority at The Mission Continues had authorized its disclosure.

The computer tampering charge, as well as a separate criminal charge of felony invasion of privacy related to his alleged photographing of his hairdresser, were eventually dropped.