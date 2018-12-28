Hawley drops Greitens-related investigations as he prepares to leave AG’s office

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has ended an investigation into allegations that a veteran’s nonprofit founded by former Gov. Eric Greitens supplied its donor list to his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.
John Sauer, solicitor and first assistant for the Missouri Attorney General’s office, informed The Mission Continues in a letter Friday that, after a review of “hundreds of thousands of pages” and several depositions, there was not enough evidence to support enforcement action against the nonprofit.
Charities are barred from supporting political activities.
The Mission Continues, founded by Greitens in 2007, became part of a wide-ranging political scandal that eventually forced Greitens to resign earlier this year.
He was accused of a number of misdeeds, including a claim by his hairdresser that the two had an affair that included a sexual encounter that she said was not consensual.
The Mission Continues denied that the organization had willingly provided the Greitens campaign its donor list.
Sauer’s letter to the non-profit’s attorney said there was no evidence that “anyone in a position of responsibility” at The Mission Continues had given away the list.
Greitens was charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney with a felony count of computer tampering in relation to his campaign obtaining the voter list. That charge was dropped when Greitens decided to resign.
Separately, Sauer informed Washington University of St. Louis that it was cleared of wrongdoing in alleged misappropriation of an academic grant by Greitens.
Greitens’ campaign was suspected of using a $362,000 grant from Washington University of St. Louis and the John Templeton Foundation in part to pay political staff as he began his run for governor.
Sauer’s letter said there was no evidence that anyone with the university knew about or participated in any misappropriation.
